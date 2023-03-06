Low inventory and too expensive : Bonn family desperate to find a home

One family and multi-family homes in a new housing area at the edge of Röttgen are in demand.

Hardtberg A Bonn family has been looking for an apartment in Hardtberg for months. Despite two incomes, they can't find anything they can afford. They will now try a new way of searching.

The Bleez family (name changed by editorial staff) is getting desperate. For months now, they have been scouring the internet, leafing through newspapers, using word-of-mouth wherever possible, and have even posted a desperate cry for help on a lamppost. "So far, all to no avail," says Janina Bleez.

All that she and her husband Rolf and their two sons want is to move into a nice and, above all, larger home. "We both earn well and have no big demands. A single-family house with a small yard and a garage for the bikes. That's all we want," says the 42-year-old, shrugging her shoulders in resignation. The four would prefer to be somewhere in the Hardtberg district. "We've felt at home here for years, and this is where we want to stay," says Rolf Bleez.

And indeed: The available supply of single-family homes around Brüser Berg, Duisdorf, Röttgen and Ippendorf right now is not only limited, but the purchase prices are beyond the financial means of a young family. In addition, the rising interest rates and the low inventory are causing them concern.

For example, a semi-detached house in Lengdorf (six rooms, approximately 180 square meters of living space) is offered for 890,000 euros, an aging bungalow on the Brüser Berg can be had for 700,000 euros, and a "house full of love" in Lengsdorf for over one million euros. “At these prices, how can a normal family still realize the dream of their own little house?" wonders Janina Bleez, who in the meantime already knows from the descriptions exactly which properties they should visit and which not.

The couple is not only interested in a nice living environment. They want to provide for their old age with home ownership now, making a solid investment. "But to be debt-free in old age, we would have to buy now. After all, you can't pay off a house in a few years. You need time for that," says the family man. Extending the search to a suitable condominium, meanwhile, is not an option. The lack of a yard and living with others under one roof are out of the question for them. "And we don't want to live in a faceless complex from the 1960’s anyway," the couple agrees.

Industry experts have long been aware that the Hardtberg district is a very popular residential area in the city. After all, it has the perfect features: schools, sports facilities and shopping centers are there, there is a good connection to public transport, the Kottenforst is there and a rural environment sits right on the doorstep. “We really enjoy the combination of city and countryside here," explains Janina Bleez.

For a short time, the family even considered building their dream house themselves. But that, too, is now off the table. Prices for land have also gone through the roof. More than 800 euros per square meter is not uncommon. "We really don't earn badly," says the young business economist with resignation. "But who can still afford their own house?" she asks. "Probably only those who have inherited.”

In the future, besides the "normal" search, the family wants to track which properties are foreclosed. "Maybe we'll get there that way," says Rolf Bleez. However, he is already dreading the thought of what investments will be necessary to implement the required energy-saving measures. The family knows exactly what wish it will fulfill when it finally finds its own house. "Then the children will get a dog," says Janina Bleez, not giving up hope of owning their own home.

(Orig. text: Gabriele Immenkeppel; Translation: ck)