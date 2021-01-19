19. Januar 2021 um 05:00 Uhr
Kuriose Begegnung
:
Mann fährt in Bad Godesberg Skelett spazieren
Das Skelett im Schalke-Trikot auf der Rückbank.
Foto: Axel Vogel
Bad Godesberg Weil er sich als VfL-Bochum-Fan über den letzten Tabellenplatz der Schalker freut, fährt ein 53-jähriger Bonner nun mit einem Skelett herum. Dieses trägt ein Schalke-Trikot und ist mit Handschellen gesichert.
Von
Silke Elbern
Redakteurin Bad Godesberg
Silke Elbern folgen
Rote Ampeln verleiten dazu, sich mit anderen Dingen als dem bloßen Warten zu beschäftigen. Im schlimmsten Fall wird das Handy bearbeitet, im besten dem Insassen im Auto neben sich ein netter Blick zugeworfen.
Etwas irritiert zeigte sich unser Fotograf Axel Vogel, als er jetzt in obiger Situation auf der Adenauerallee in Richtung Bonn in die Augen eines Skeletts blickte. Es saß auf der Rückbank eines silbernen Opels, sein Handgelenk steckte in Handschellen. Und diese wiederum waren wie im Film am oberen Handgriff befestigt.
Fotostopp am Hochkreuz
Beim anschließenden Fotostopp am Hochkreuz dann die nächste Überraschung. Das knöcherne Etwas präsentierte sich nicht „nackt“, sondern trug ein Schalke-Trikot nebst Hose. Er sei VfL-Bochum-Fan und freue sich einfach diebisch, dass die Gelsenkirchener auf dem letzten Tabellenplatz in der ersten Bundesliga angekommen seien, so der 53-jährige Autofahrer.
Sein Verein hingegen, aus dessen Heimat der Wahlbonner stammt, hat den ersten Platz in der zweiten Bundesliga erklommen. Wenn auch der Scherz, wie der 53-Jährige sagte, bei vielen gut ankommt: Selbst VfL-Trainer Thomas Reis mahnt trotz des Höhenflugs seiner Mannschaft zur Bescheidenheit. Nach dem Spiel(tag) ist eben vor dem Spiel(tag).