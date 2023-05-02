Premiere with “Glückskinder” Association makes open-air cinema possible in Bad Godesberg

On Wednesday evening, you could see from afar the huge structure that had been erected on a trial basis on the square in front of the “Konzertmuschel” (concert pavilion) of the Stadthalle. If you came closer, you immediately realised that it was a large, inflatable open-air screen. Sabine Köhne-Kayser, chair of the Bad Godesberg Art and Culture Association (Kukug), was herself a little surprised at how big the screen was. “It is seven by four metres,” says Köhne-Kayser. A small fan ensures that the construction, which is attached to flowerpots and columns, retains its shape. Peter Linden, project manager cinema at the Kukug, looked pleased with the screen as he took the new projector out of the car and set it up on a special tripod. The set-up served as a test.