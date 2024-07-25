66-year-old pursues thief in Beuel ‘I turned round straight away and cycled after him’

On her way back from shopping in Beuel city centre, a 66-year-old woman gave chase to a man who had stolen from her shortly before. ‘I hadn't even thought about what I would have done if I had caught him at that moment,’ said the Beuel resident, who wishes to remain anonymous for security reasons. The senior citizen was robbed on her way home at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 9 July. She was cycling along Limpericher Straße when a man with a white T-shirt and dark hair, as she describes him, allegedly pulled her bag out of her bike basket.