Keine Fahrgäste erlaubt
:
Auf dem Gelände von Pützchens Markt wird eine Achterbahn aufgebaut
Die Achterbahn Feuer und Eis - hier im Jahr 2019 auf Pützchens Markt.
Foto: Benjamin Westhoff
Pützchen Ab dem kommenden Donnerstag wird auf den Pützchener Marktwiesen vorübergehend die Achterbahn „Feuer und Eis“ aufgebaut. Fahrgäste sind allerdings nicht erlaubt. Ob Pützchens Markt in diesem Jahr stattfinden kann, ist ebenfalls noch unklar.
Die Sehnsucht nach dem beliebten Volksfest Pützchens Markt wird sich ab Mitte nächster Woche bei vielen Bürgern deutlich steigern. Warum? Ab Donnerstag, 13. Mai, werden die Familien Barth und Kipp ihre mobile Achterbahn „Feuer und Eis“ auf den Pützchener Marktwiesen aufbauen.
Da das Baubuch und die notwendige Ausführungsgenehmigung für das Fahrgeschäft abgelaufen sind, wird eine neue TÜV-Prüfung fällig. Weil seit mehr als einem Jahr wegen der Folgen der Corona-Pandemie bundesweit keine Großkirmes stattfinden konnte, muss jetzt die Achterbahn nur für diesen Zweck aufgebaut werden. Die Stadt Bonn hat dazu ihre Erlaubnis erteilt.
Allerdings werden keine Besucher mit der Achterbahn fahren können. Nach der TÜV-Abnahme wird das Fahrgeschäft direkt wieder abgebaut und eingelagert – und zwar so lange, bis wieder Jahrmärkte stattfinden können.
„Der Standort Pützchens Markt wurde gewählt, da die Familie nicht im Besitz eines ausreichend großen Grundstücks ist, wo die mehr als 900 Quadratmeter große Achterbahn aufgebaut werden kann und der nötige Stromanschluss zur Verfügung steht“, erklärte Roland Barth, Eigentümer von „Feuer und Eis“.
Wie berichtet, wird die Stadt Bonn nicht vor Ende Mai darüber entscheiden,
ob Pützchens Markt in diesem Jahr vom 11. bis 14. September stattfinden kann. Stadt und Schaustellerverband wollen die weitere Entwicklung der Corona-Inzidenzwerte und den Erfolg der Impfkampagne abwarten.