November 3 to 5 What visitors can expect at "Bonn shines" this weekend

The Altes Rathaus is to glisten in a shade somewhere between red and magenta, the Sterntor will appear ghostly in blue lighting: After a pandemic and an energy crisis, Bonn will be illuminated again on the first weekend in November. The City Marketing association is still waiting for a commissioned expert opinion about whether bats are endangered by the light spectacle. But Managing Director Maike Reinhardt is sure that everything is ok: "The LEDs only shine on the buildings and not beyond them into the sky." She also says that the event was certified on the occasion of the World Climate Conference in Bonn. City Marketing uses energy-saving technology and green electricity, Reinhardt explains. And all the lights are switched off by 10 p.m. at the latest.