Kündigung wegen Eigenbedarf Bonner Familie meldet sich auf 200 Wohnungsinserate - ohne Erfolg

Duisdorf · Ein Ehepaar mit einem behinderten Sohn muss aus der Wohnung in Duisdorf ausziehen. Auf 203 Inserate hat die Familie sich beworben – bislang vergeblich.

Eine Bonner Familie mit einem behindertem Sohn muss sich eine neue Wohnung suchen.

Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

