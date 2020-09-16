16. September 2020 um 09:29 Uhr
Suche mit Täterbeschreibung in Bonn
:
Mann flüchtet nach versuchtem Raubüberfall auf Spielothek
Am Dienstag soll es einen versuchten Raub auf eine Spielothek in Bonn gegeben haben. (Symbolbild)
Foto: DPA
Bonn Am Dienstag kam es zu einem versuchten Raubüberfall auf eine Spielothek in Bonn. Der Täter flüchtete. Die Polizei sucht nun mithilfe einer Täterbeschreibung nach ihm.
Die Polizei sucht den mutmaßlichen Täter mithilfe einer Täterbeschreibung. Er soll zwischen 1,60 und 1,65 Meter groß sein und eine schlanke Statur haben. Außerdem habe er einen dunklen Hautteint und schwarze Haare. Er trug einen orangefarbenen Mundschutz, eine dunkle Jacke und eine dunkle Kappe. Außerdem hatte er einen schwarzen Rucksack dabei.
Das zuständige Kriminalkommissariat 32 hat die weitergehenden Ermittlungen zu dem Fall übernommen. Mögliche Zeugen werden gebeten, sich unter der Rufnummer (0228) 150 mit der Kriminalwache in Verbindung zu setzen.