Lkw beschädigt Oberleitung : Südunterführung am Bonner Hauptbahnhof mehrere Stunden gesperrt

Update Bonn Ein Lastkraftwagen hat die Oberleitung in der Bonner Südunterführung beschädigt. Die Unterführung wird bis in Abendstunden komplett gesperrt. Auch die Straßenbahnlinien 61 und 62 sind betroffen.

Ein Lastkraftwagen hat die Fahrleitung in der Südunterführung so stark beschädigt, dass die Unterführung für mehrere Stunden gesperrt werden muss. Wie die Stadtwerke Bus und Bahn (SWB) mitteilten, sind die Straßenbahnlinien 61 und 62 betroffen.

Demnach pendeln die Bahnen seit Dienstagnachmittag zwischen Quirinusplatz und Poppelsdorfer Allee. Die Linie 61 von Auerberg kommend endet unterirdisch im Hauptbahnhof. Die SWB empfehlen Fahrgäste, zu Fuß zur Poppelsdorfer Allee zu gehen, falls sie weiter nach Dottendorf fahren möchten. Die Linie 62 von Oberkassel kommend endet am Bertha-von Suttner-Platz. Die Haltestelle Thomas-Mann-Straße kann aufgrund der Reparatur nicht angefahren werden.

Die SWB bitten Fahrgäste, auf die Linienbusse umzusteigen. Busse, die regulär durch die Südunterführung fahren, werden weiträumig umgeleitet. Es kann zu Verspätungen kommen.

Die Reparatur soll laut SWB noch bis 19 Uhr andauern.

