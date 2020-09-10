10. September 2020 um 18:49 Uhr
Kommunalwahl 2020 in Bonn und dem Rhein-Sieg-Kreis
:
GA sendet am Sonntag live zur Wahl
Schon bei der OB-Wahl 2015 sendete der GA live. Damals siegte Ashok Sridharan im ersten Wahlgang.
Foto: Volker Lannert
Bonn Zahlen, Daten, Analysen: Wenn am Sonntag, 13. September, die Wähler bei der Kommunalwahl ihre Stimmen abgegeben haben, sendet der General-Anzeiger ab 19 Uhr live aus dem Bonner Stadthaus.
Unter ga.de finden Sie den Livestream mit Ergebnissen aus Bonn und dem Rhein-Sieg-Kreis und können mitverfolgen, wie die Auszählung der Stimmen für die Wahl zum Bonner Oberbürgermeister oder zum Rhein-Sieg-Landrat fortschreitet, welche Mehrheiten sich in Stadtrat und Kreistag, in den Kreiskommunen und den Bonner Bezirken abzeichnen.
Die Moderatoren Holger Willcke und Sylvia Binner führen Interviews mit dem Bonner Wahlleiter Wolfgang Fuchs, den Bezirksbürgermeistern für Bonn, Beuel, Bad Godesberg und Hardtberg, Brigitta Poppe-Reiners (Grüne), Guido Déus (CDU), Christoph Jansen (CDU) und Petra Thorand (CDU), sowie vielen Kandidaten. GA-Redakteur Jan Wiefels wird an dem Abend der Mann der Zahlen sein und immer wieder aktuelle Auszählungen beisteuern.
Wir schalten ins Siegburger Kreishaus, wo Lokalchefin Bettina Köhl die Wahl für uns beobachtet und analysieren mit dem Bonner Politologen Volker Kronenberg die Ergebnisse. Umfragen und OB-Kandidaten-Statements vom Heißen Stuhl komplettieren das Programm.
Mit dem Bonner Lokalchef Andreas Baumann ziehen wir eine Leistungsbilanz der Jamaika-Koalition und des Oberbürgermeisters Ashok Sridharan. Spannung verspricht auch die Analyse des GA-Chefredakteurs Helge Matthiesen: Geht die Entscheidung ums OB-Amt in die Stichwahl? Schneiden die Grünen wirklich als beste Partei ab, wie es die Umfrage von WDR und GA ergeben hat? Erleben Sie es mit.