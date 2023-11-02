Rioters and burning garbage cans Police report on Halloween night for Bonn and the region
Bonn/Region · Many people celebrated Halloween in Bonn and the region this year but police reported that there was some trouble this time around. Here is what they had to say on the morning after.
Dressed in Halloween costumes, people paraded through the streets and clubs late into the night, partying in Bonn and the region. As the police in Bonn and Siegburg reported, all was not calm, there were several incidents.
Large group of people try to interfere with police at the main bus station in Bonn
For the Bonn police, this year's Halloween night was marked by trouble in a few places. In response to a GA query, police said there were a few incidents of eggs being thrown at houses. However, there were two incidents that stood out. At around 10 p.m., Bonn public transport company SWB put out a message on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the stops Chemnitzer Weg and Riesengebirgstrasse in Bonn-Tannenbusch could not be reached because of rioters. Police deployed to the area with several patrol cars but did not find any criminal activity. No further details were available about this incident.
Things got a little more turbulent later at the main bus station in Bonn. According to police, they checked people for their identification in the early morning in connection with a fight that had taken place earlier. While carrying out the ID check, a group of 60 to 70 people came together to back up the person being checked. The police were only able to disperse this group with a large contingent of officers. Charges were filed against five people for resistance and assault on law enforcement officers.
Burning waste containers in the Rhein-Sieg district
In the Rhein-Sieg district, the police assessed the evening as rather quiet. In Troisdorf, five trash containers were set on fire, while two trash cans were set on fire in Much. In both cases, no persons were injured and there was no damage to any buildings. The police have not yet been able to identify any suspects in either case.
(Original text: Simeon Gerlinger / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)