Rioters and burning garbage cans Police report on Halloween night for Bonn and the region

For the Bonn police, this year's Halloween night was marked by trouble in a few places. In response to a GA query, police said there were a few incidents of eggs being thrown at houses. However, there were two incidents that stood out. At around 10 p.m., Bonn public transport company SWB put out a message on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the stops Chemnitzer Weg and Riesengebirgstrasse in Bonn-Tannenbusch could not be reached because of rioters. Police deployed to the area with several patrol cars but did not find any criminal activity. No further details were available about this incident.