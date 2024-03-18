Election in Russia Putin opponents and supporters converge in Bad Godesberg
Bad Godesberg · Several thousand voters cast their ballots at the Russian Consulate General in Bonn on Sunday for the Russian presidential election. The sentiment among voters was not as clear-cut as one might have thought.
The area around the Russian Consulate General in Schweinheim was nearly at a standstill on Sunday morning: on the last day of the Russian presidential election, voters from all over Germany had come to cast their ballots. In late afternoon, the queue of people still stretched far down Venner Strasse towards Godesberg city center. At the end of the day, Bonn police spokesman Frank Piontek estimated that several thousand people had cast their vote - although the authorities did not want to give an exact figure. In any case, there were significantly more people than the 1,000 people expected by the Russian consulate.
The large crowds led to some chaotic traffic situations in the narrow streets, where many Russian voters were looking for a parking space. More than 100 police officers were on the scene, and they ended up closing the access road to Schweinheim at around 12:30 pm. The main reason for this was to ensure that the Waldkrankenhaus could be reached by the emergency services and fire department. For some visitors to the Waldkrankenhaus, however, this meant a long walk.
An increased police presence also seemed necessary because the Free Russia NRW association had called for a protest "against the already decided election”, scheduled to take place in front of the polling station of the consulate general at around 12 noon. The association wanted to ensure that “a final political message from opposition leader Alexei Navalny" got out. Up to 250 participants participated in the protest, chanting "Russia without Putin" or "Fascists" in the direction of the consulate general on the opposite side of the street, where voters left the building after casting their votes. Time and again, there were heated exchanges between voters loyal to Putin and opponents of the Kremlin leader.
Protest at the consulate in Bonn: silent opponents of Putin?
One protest participant held up a sign with a photo of Navalny and the slogan "We will never forget and forgive", saying: "The Russians who cast their vote and left the consulate general without making a fuss all voted against Putin," explained the woman, who said she had renounced her Russian citizenship in protest against Putin and now has German citizenship. She estimated the proportion of these "silent Putin opponents" to be around "two thirds”.
There were very different sentiments among the voters in front of the Russian Consulate General, as was revealed in the sometimes aggressive verbal exchanges in Russian. Not all were Kremlin supporters. One example of this was between a younger Russian and three older women whose traditional hair accessories identified them as voters loyal to Putin. The accusations went back and forth so violently that a police officer intervened as a precaution.
A Moscow woman in her mid-40s, who lives in Cologne and also was there to vote, translated what the argument was about: "The young man couldn't comprehend that the three women wanted to vote for Putin." For the Moscow woman, who also outed herself as an opponent of Putin, the dispute was telling: "Most of the younger people standing in line here are against Putin. I estimate probably 60 percent." And what does she think about the war against Ukraine? "What can I say? It's absolutely terrible.”
But this was also part of the scene on Sunday: there was no shortage of powerful expressions of solidarity with Russian politics. Cars with their windows rolled down passed by the queue repeatedly, blasting the Russian national anthem or waving the national flag.
Unusual questionnaire at the Russian Consulate in Bonn
An unusual kind of "information stand" had been set up in the immediate vicinity of the demonstration opposite the consulate. A woman at the stand explained: "This is a purely sociological survey of eligible voters that has nothing to do with politics." The eligible voters are asked for personal information, including information about their voting decision: "Some do it, others don't," she explained. When asked who was behind the questionnaire, the woman said: "A network of volunteers.”
On Sunday afternoon, police spokesman Piontek gave an initial assessment: "Voting and the demonstrations were largely trouble-free." However, there were repeated arguments and verbal insults in the queue. There were also criminal complaints filed, but he could not yet say how many.
(Original text: Axel Vogel / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)