Election in Russia Putin opponents and supporters converge in Bad Godesberg

An increased police presence also seemed necessary because the Free Russia NRW association had called for a protest "against the already decided election”, scheduled to take place in front of the polling station of the consulate general at around 12 noon. The association wanted to ensure that “a final political message from opposition leader Alexei Navalny" got out. Up to 250 participants participated in the protest, chanting "Russia without Putin" or "Fascists" in the direction of the consulate general on the opposite side of the street, where voters left the building after casting their votes. Time and again, there were heated exchanges between voters loyal to Putin and opponents of the Kremlin leader.