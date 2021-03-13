Einsätze wegen Sturm in Bonn und der Region Einsätze wegen Sturm in Bonn und der Region Foto: Axel Vogel 13.03.2021 Einsätze wegen Sturm in Bonn und der Region Foto: Axel Vogel Einsätze wegen Sturm in Bonn und der Region Foto: Axel Vogel Einsätze wegen Sturm in Bonn und der Region Foto: Axel Vogel Einsätze wegen Sturm in Bonn und der Region Foto: Axel Vogel Einsätze wegen Sturm in Bonn und der Region Foto: Axel Vogel Einsätze wegen Sturm in Bonn und der Region Foto: Axel Vogel Einsätze wegen Sturm in Bonn und der Region Foto: Axel Vogel Auch interessant Fotos : Sturmtief Jussuf sorgt für Einsätze im Rhein-Sieg-Kreis Unwetter am Mittwochabend : Gewitter und Regen hinterlassen Spuren in der Region Fotos : Sturmtief Klaus zieht über Deutschland Porträt: : Das ist Dominick Drexler zurück weiter