So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: dpa/Arne Dedert 06.04.2022 Ellyes Skhiri Aktuell: 13 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 10 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 13 Mio. (2022) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: dpa/Andreas Gora Salih Özcan Aktuell: 7 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 3 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 6 Mio. (2022) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: dpa/Marius Becker Dejan Ljubicic Aktuell: 6 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 3 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 6 Mio. (2022) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: dpa/Robert Michael Jan Thielmann Aktuell: 5,5 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 4 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 5,5 Mio. (2022) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: dpa/Marius Becker Ondrej Duda Aktuell: 5 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 7 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 17 Mio. (2019) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: dpa/Swen Pförtner Jonas Hector Aktuell: 4 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 5 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 20 Mio. (2017) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: dpa/Marius Becker Luca Kilian Aktuell: 4 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 1,3 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 4 Mio. (2022) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: dpa/Andreas Gora Florian Kainz Aktuell: 3,5 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 3,5 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 4,5 Mio. (2016) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: AP/Martin Meissner Marvin Schwäbe Aktuell: 3 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 1 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 3 Mio. (2022) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: dpa/Marius Becker Anthony Modeste Aktuell: 3 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 1,5 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 20 Mio. (2017) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd Mark Uth Aktuell: 3 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 4 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 23 Mio. (2018) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd Sebastian Andersson Aktuell: 3 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 4,5 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 7 Mio. (2020) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: Herbert Bucco Timo Hübers Aktuell: 3 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 1,8 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 3 Mio. (2022) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd Jannes Horn Aktuell: 3 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 3 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 4 Mio. (2022) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd Julian Chabot Aktuell: 2,8 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 3 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 3,5 Mio. (2019) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: dpa/Marius Becker Timo Horn Aktuell: 2,8 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 4 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 12 Mio. (2017) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: dpa/Swen Pförtner Benno Schmitz Aktuell: 2,5 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 800 000 Höchster Marktwert: 2,5 Mio. (2022) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd Louis Schaub Aktuell: 1,8 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 2 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 4 Mio. (2016) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: dpa/Swen Pförtner Kingsley Ehizibue Aktuell: 1,3 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 1,7 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 2,5 Mio. (2019) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: Herbert Bucco Bright Arrey-Mbi Aktuell: 1,3 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 1 Mio. Höchster Marktwert: 1,3 Mio. (2022) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: dpa/Marius Becker Tim Lemperle Aktuell: 1 Mio. Saisonbeginn: 300 000 Höchster Marktwert: 1 Mio. (2022) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: Eduard Bopp Kingsley Schindler Aktuell: 800 000 Saisonbeginn: 800 000 Höchster Marktwert: 3 Mio. (2019) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: Herbert Bucco Tomas Ostrak Aktuell: 750 000 Saisonbeginn: 750 000 Höchster Marktwert: 750 000 (2022) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: bopp/Bopp Eduard Niklas Hauptmann Aktuell: 500 000 Saisonbeginn: 700 000 Höchster Marktwert: 2 Mio. (2019) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: Herbert Bucco Jonas Urbig Aktuell: 300 000 Saisonbeginn: 200 000 Höchster Marktwert: 300 000 (2022) So hoch sind die Marktwerte der FC-Profis Foto: bucco/Herbert Bucco Marvin Obuz Aktuell: 300 000 Saisonbeginn: 300 000 Höchster Marktwert: 300 000 (2022) Auch interessant