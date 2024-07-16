Mourning march in Bonn 100 bare-chested Shiites march through the Altstadt

The importance of the Imam for Shiites is also evident among the participants. Hussein Zaidi was named after him and took part in the funeral march for the second time: "This is a very important name for us," he said. "He is one of the most important parts of my faith because he is a moral role model for speaking out against injustice." The imam is also a moral compass for his namesake Hussein Abbas Zaidi, but the 33-year-old has been going along since 2007 for other reasons: "We want to show our solidarity for Hussain and organise a memorial service on the streets. Given the current negative image of Islam, we want to show that our mourning is peaceful," he said.