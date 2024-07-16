Mourning march in Bonn 100 bare-chested Shiites march through the Altstadt
Bonn · With an hour and a half delay and slightly fewer people than planned, 100 Shiites took part in a mourning procession through Bonn's Altstadt yesterday beating their bare chests. What's behind the mourning march?
They attract the attention of passers-by and residents even in Bonn's colourful old town: the Shiites who marched bare-chested through Maxstraße on Monday afternoon. What can seem strange to passers-by is actually an expression of deep mourning – to pay homage to the suffering of and death of Imam Hussain.
Members of the Iranian-Pakistani Shiite community had travelled from all over Germany to take part in the procesion. The group was also visible from afar thanks to their clothing, as black is the colour of mourning in Islam, as it is in Christianity. The men wore loose-fitting black trousers and black shirts or robes. Most of them had already arrived barefoot, while a few others protected their feet with sandals. There were also a few women and children, also dressed entirely in black.
After an hour and a half delay and a few speeches, the procession started through the Altstadt, with the men marching bare-chested and barefoot and beating their chests. Flagellation, which is practised elsewhere, is not permitted in Bonn, one of the police officers present pointed out. The reason is "consideration for the neighbours", who could be disturbed by possible blood or self-harm. But the Shiites are allowed to distribute leaflets and display banners.
Hussain's fight against oppression and tyranny
So what is behind the procession? "We are mourning the Prophet's grandson, Imam Hussain. He and his family were massacred in the Battle of Karbala around 1400 years ago," explained event spokesperson Tasneef Haider. The Shiites mourning procession takes place twice a year, once to mark the anniversary of the death of Imam Ali, the other time to mark the death of Imam Hussain.
The battle was specifically about the rule of the caliphate. Prophet Mohammed had no son as a legitimate successor. According to Islamic belief, however, it was Allah's will that the descendants of Muhammad's only daughter Fatima should succeed him and become the legitimate calipha. After Muhammad's death, his son-in-law Ali and Hussain's brother Hassan took over the reign. But when Hassan died, a certain Yazid - a man with no connection to Muhammad - laid claim to the caliphate. Hussain wanted to take military action against him, but was crushed and killed by Yazid's troops in the battle for the city of Karbala.
Haider explained that in Shiite culture, you beat your naked chest as a sign of mourning and lamentation, but is also a reminder that Hussain's clothes were torn from his body before his death. Hussain is seen as a symbol of "fighting for the basic rights of every human being against oppression and tyranny", said Haider.
Peaceful mourning
The importance of the Imam for Shiites is also evident among the participants. Hussein Zaidi was named after him and took part in the funeral march for the second time: "This is a very important name for us," he said. "He is one of the most important parts of my faith because he is a moral role model for speaking out against injustice." The imam is also a moral compass for his namesake Hussein Abbas Zaidi, but the 33-year-old has been going along since 2007 for other reasons: "We want to show our solidarity for Hussain and organise a memorial service on the streets. Given the current negative image of Islam, we want to show that our mourning is peaceful," he said.
In any event, the attention of the neighbours was aroused: people were constantly approaching the police and photographers to ask about the gathering, while other passers-by looked on in disbelief at the 100 or so participants. One local resident gave a positive verdict after being told what was happening: "I think it's great that it's being shown so openly!" The peaceful event attracted numerous onlookers and was obviously the talk of the neighbourhood in the Altstadt.
(Original text: Chantal Dötsch; Translation: Jean Lennox)