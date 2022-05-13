Demo in the city center : 1200 employees participate in “Kita” warning strike in Bonn

Numerous day care employees participated in the warning strike in Bonn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Due to a warning strike in Bonn, 25 municipal daycare centers remained closed on Thursday. Around 1,200 employees marched through the city at noon.

Around 1,200 employees from municipal daycare centers, OGS (All day schools) and social services followed the Komba union's call for a warning strike this Thursday. According to strike leader Christian Dröttboom, up to 25 municipal daycare centers remained closed.

At noon, the strikers made their way to Marktplatz in the city center, where the final rally was to take place. There were traffic obstructions on the Cityring as a result.

"The employers continue to block the demands of the unions. That is why we are now going on strike again to increase pressure before the third round of negotiations on May 16 and 17," explained Dröttboom.