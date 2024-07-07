Call-out to Altendorf 150 burning bales of straw caught fire in Meckenheim
Meckenheim · The Meckenheim fire brigade had to deal with around 150 burning bales of straw in Altendorf early on Sunday morning. The population had also been informed about the fire and its consequences via the Warnapp Nina.
Around 150 burning bales of straw called the fire brigade to the scene in Meckenheim early on Sunday morning. The bales had caught fire on Hilberather Straße for as yet unexplained reasons. The Altendorf/Ersdorf fire brigade was called out at around 4.30 am. According to the fire department, the decision was made to let the straw bales burn down in a controlled manner. A barricade was set up to prevent the fire from spreading further.
The fire also caused an odour nuisance in Meckenheim. A corresponding message was sent out via the Warnapp Nina. However, there was no health hazard.
(Original text: Michael Wrobel, Translation: Mareike Graepel)