Call-out to Altendorf: 150 burning bales of straw caught fire in Meckenheim

Around 150 burning bales of straw called the fire brigade to the scene in Meckenheim early on Sunday morning. The bales had caught fire on Hilberather Straße for as yet unexplained reasons. The Altendorf/Ersdorf fire brigade was called out at around 4.30 am. According to the fire department, the decision was made to let the straw bales burn down in a controlled manner. A barricade was set up to prevent the fire from spreading further.