Crime 18-year-old arrested after posting threatening video
Troisdorf · An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Troisdorf for allegedly posting a threatening video with a weapon on social media. In the video, the young man threatened an as yet unknown person with the commission of serious criminal offences, the police announced on Wednesday evening.
According to reports, he was also holding a firearm in his hand. As the authenticity of the weapon could not be ruled out, special police units were also deployed. On Wednesday evening, the suspect was identified at Troisdorf bus station and provisionally arrested, according to reports. The officers then searched the man's flat for the gun and other weapons - but reportedly did not find any.
Two other young men who could possibly be connected to the offence were also taken into temporary custody on Wednesday. Another man who tried to disrupt the operation was also taken to the police station. The investigation is ongoing.
(Original text: (dpa); Translation: Mareike Graepel)