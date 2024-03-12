Choosing the right bin 20 facts about sorting your garbage in Germany
Berlin · What do you need to keep in mind when throwing away yogurt containers, cheese rinds and used tissues? Which garbage can should the label on the banana peel go in and where should envelopes with a cellophane window go? 20 facts about garbage do’s and don’ts.
"Did you just throw that dirty yogurt container in the recycling bin?" - Time and again, there is confusion in everyday life about what belongs in which garbage can and how. Bernhard Schodrowski from the Federal Association of the German Waste Management Industry gives us some answers. "There are recyclable materials in garbage," he says. "That's why not everything is incinerated, as some people think. We can reuse old paper, old glass, old packaging and organic waste, and the better it is separated, the more it can be used. That's why we always ask everyone to help." Here are 20 facts about sorting and disposing of your garbage.
- Does it help for recycling when one cleans yogurt containers before throwing them away? Spoon-clean is enough. So the containers don't have to be rinsed out, just spooned out well. This is because the shredded plastics are rinsed again in the sorting facilities.
- Remove the foil covers - yes or no? Yogurt containers and their foil covers belong in the yellow garbage can, but are best separated from each other. The different plastics and metals have to be sorted in the recycling plants. If you throw away the yogurt container in its entirety, this becomes more difficult. It is also better to throw packaging loose into the yellow garbage bin. If they are crumpled up and stacked inside each other, it’s nearly impossible to separate them again.
- Should I put the compostable plastic bags in the organic waste? Absolutely not! Even plastic products that are considered compostable do not belong in organic waste. Plastic in any form takes too long to decompose. So put it in the yellow garbage bin or yellow bag.
- Should I take the label off the banana peel? The small labels that provide information about the cultivation method, origin and variety do not belong in organic waste. So it's best to peel them off and put them in the general garbage (gray bin).
- Can citrus fruit also go in the organic waste? Lemons, oranges and mandarins decompose more slowly than an apple, for example, but can usually still go in the organic waste bin. However, this is a case where it is better to double check with your local waste management service.
- Should one put cheese rinds in the organic waste? Cheese rind is very often waxy. That's why it's best to throw it in the general garbage.
- Should fish scraps be wrapped in newspaper so that the organic waste doesn't stink? Newspaper or kitchen paper can reduce a bad smell. However, in some places this can cause problems during composting, so it is better to ask your local waste services.
- What should we do with the water from a pickle jar or expired milk? Water from a pickle jar and milk can go down your drain. But never put cream or other fatty waste such as gravy down the drain, and also not in the toilet! They belong in the general waste, in a container that cannot leak - a PET bottle, for example.
- Do I have to tear apart the stapled papers and spiral pads if I want to put them in the blue garbage can? Yes, please! Metal does not belong in the paper waste bin.
- And envelopes with a window? Invoices often come in an envelope with a plastic window. It is still okay to throw them in the paper bin. The windows can be removed during the recycling process. But the fewer foreign objects in the waste paper, the easier it is to recycle. In other words: Feel free to cut out the viewing windows and throw them in the yellow garbage bin.
- What should we do with the waxy paper that is used to wrap cheeses? Such coated paper is not suitable for the paper bin. Wax paper used to wrap cheese or meats belongs in the yellow bin, it is considered packaging. It’s different for baking or sandwich paper. This belongs in the general waste/gray bin.
- And what to do with used tissues/Kleenix? Used tissues clearly belong in the general waste as they are soiled after use and need to go to the incinerator. This also applies to make-up tissues, used paper towels and napkins.
- Which garbage can should one put receipts in? Typical cashier receipts belong in the black garbage bins if they are the classic white receipts. These are made of thermal paper, which is specially coated and interferes with the recycling process. The newer blue receipts, on the other hand, can go in the paper bin.
- Where should a discarded bicycle helmet end up? If there is room: in the gray bin. But everything that is larger and needs to go - old furniture, mattresses, camping chairs, dryers - belong in bulky waste pickups (“Sperrmull”) or at the recycling center. Under no circumstances should you stuff them into garbage bins or put them next to the garbage bins.
- An old charging cable for your cell phone? That's electronic waste. You can dispose of it free of charge at a recycling center or at a collection point, but it must not be disposed of with household waste, as many old devices contain valuable substances, sometimes even dangerous ones.
- Does a glass bottle go in the glass bin with or without it’s lid? The lids are usually made of metal or plastic, they can stay on and are also recycled.
- Which container should I put an empty blue liqueur bottle in? In the container for green glass. Green glass is most likely to tolerate different colors when it is melted down so that they are no longer noticeable in the end. In the case of white glass, even a single bottle of a different color in the used glass container will prevent the bottles from being turned into new white glass bottles.
- What do I do with a broken drinking glass? It goes in the gray bin because the glass is different from that used for bottles and jars.
- Where do expired pills go? In the gray bin if the pharmacy doesn't take them back.
- What about burnt matches and cigarette ashes? Although this is organic waste, it does not belong in the organic waste garbage can. Reason: Burnt wood and cigarettes contain harmful substances.
(Orig. text: Hanna Gersmann; Translation: ck)