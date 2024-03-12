Choosing the right bin 20 facts about sorting your garbage in Germany

"Did you just throw that dirty yogurt container in the recycling bin?" - Time and again, there is confusion in everyday life about what belongs in which garbage can and how. Bernhard Schodrowski from the Federal Association of the German Waste Management Industry gives us some answers. "There are recyclable materials in garbage," he says. "That's why not everything is incinerated, as some people think. We can reuse old paper, old glass, old packaging and organic waste, and the better it is separated, the more it can be used. That's why we always ask everyone to help." Here are 20 facts about sorting and disposing of your garbage.