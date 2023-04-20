Monument funding from the state 230.000 Euro for the Stimson Memorial Chapel in Bonn
Plittersdorf · The listed chapel in the former American Settlement in Plittersdorf is being renovated. It has a famous past: Then-US president Bill Clinton handed over the key to the city of Bonn after the move to Berlin.
The state of North Rhine-Westphalia is supporting the restoration of the listed Stimson Memorial Chapel in Plittersdorf with 230,000 Euro. According to Construction Minister Ina Scharrenbach, the 2023 monument promotion programme for the preservation of the historical-cultural heritage in NRW has a total volume of 18.3 million Euro. The chapel in the former American settlement in Bonn is a testimony to the capital's history: built in colonial style in 1951, it was given to the city of Bonn as a gift after the American Embassy moved to Berlin in 1999.
On the fringes of the G8 Summit in Cologne, US President Bill Clinton presented the key to the then Mayor of Bonn, Bärbel Dieckmann. Today the chapel, named after the US Secretary of State Henry L. Stimson, is used by the American Protestant Church. It is on the city of Bonn's list of monuments.
210 individual projects in NRW receive funding
The state is supporting a total of 210 individual monument preservation projects. In addition, around 2.7 million Euro in lump-sum monument funding will go to the municipalities. Commenting on the Stimson Memorial Chapel, Bonn state parliament member Julia Höller (Greens) said: "The chapel is a striking sign of Bonn's international history and has great cultural value. On the edge of the Rheinaue, it is a monument to the German-American relationship and still an important point of contact for many people."
Bonn's CDU members of parliament Christos Katzidis and Guido Déus stated in a joint press release: "Monument preservation and protection are central components of our culture." The monuments made history visible on site and were an important part of the cultural homeland. "It is impossible to imagine the American settlement in Plittersdorf without the Stimson Memorial Chapel," said the politicians. By providing funding, the state government is helping to preserve unique buildings for future generations, they said.
The Stimson Memorial Chapel joins other individual municipal projects such as the structural strengthening and renovation of the natural stone façade of the Weyerbusch Tower in Wuppertal (210,000 Euro in funding) or the restoration of the Concert Shell in Krefeld (108,000 Euro). The Festausschuss Euskirchener Karneval (Euskirchen Carnival Festival Committee) receives 100,000 Euro for renovation measures at the "Haus des Karnevals" (House of Carnival), and in Pulheim the Mühlenverein (Mill Association) can renovate the drive and grinding technology of the Brauweiler Fetten Mill (50,000 Euro).
(Original text: Bettina Köhl; Translation: Mareike Graepel)