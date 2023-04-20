Monument funding from the state 230.000 Euro for the Stimson Memorial Chapel in Bonn

The state of North Rhine-Westphalia is supporting the restoration of the listed Stimson Memorial Chapel in Plittersdorf with 230,000 Euro. According to Construction Minister Ina Scharrenbach, the 2023 monument promotion programme for the preservation of the historical-cultural heritage in NRW has a total volume of 18.3 million Euro. The chapel in the former American settlement in Bonn is a testimony to the capital's history: built in colonial style in 1951, it was given to the city of Bonn as a gift after the American Embassy moved to Berlin in 1999.