Perfect entertainment : 25,000 fans party with Robbie Williams in Bonn

Robbie Williams wooed the crowd in Bonn during his gig at the Hofgartenwiese. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn At the end of the open-air concert series on the Hofgartenwiese, 25,000 fans partied with Robbie Williams. The British pop star was bursting with energy in Bonn, created a goose-pimple atmosphere from the very first song and even asked a female audience member to come on stage.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

"My name is Robbie Williams, this is my band, this is my ass and you better be in a good mood because I'm going to be phenomenal!" Now that's an announcement. Confident, direct - and simply true. In front of 25,000 people on this Tuesday evening, one of the greatest entertainers of his time impressively proves that his reputation is more than deserved: on the Hofgartenwiese in Bonn, the 48-year-old gives you goose bumps from the very first second as he effortlessly switches between bombast and ballads, between rock and pop, great staging and equally great feeling.

Maybe it's because this concert seems almost small by Robbie Williams' usual standards - just a few days ago he played in front of a record-breaking 90,000 people at the exhibition centre in Munich - but the singer seems to feel at home in the German city, seems relaxed, is obviously having fun. Robbie bubbles with energy and is always in touch with the audience, especially on the low catwalk, thanks to which he can meet the fans at eye level. And he does. All show, all entertainment? If so, then the road to Hollywood is paved out for him.

There is no question that Robbie Williams is one of those very special artists who only have to step on stage to cast a spell over everyone. Who create euphoria by raising their arms, ecstasy when they sing the first notes. "Let me entertain you," Robbie begins, and the crowd on the lawn is only too happy to let him, him who otherwise so often vacillates between self-doubt and narcissism like a leaf in the wind, who seems to need constant confirmation of his life as a pop star like a plant needs light, and who perhaps for that very reason confesses his love to the audience again and again. Sometimes he is a bit more direct: for "Something Stupid" he brings birthday girl Anna on stage, whom he adores, takes in his arms and dances with her, while many women in the audience explode with envy.

Robbie Williams presents new song called „Lost"

Besides the big hits like the intense "Feel", the disco number "Tripping" or the powerful "Rock DJ", Robbie Williams also has a new song in his luggage, "Lost", whose sad and thoughtful theme he knows only too well. At the end of July, during a speech in St. Tropez, he confessed to his depression, to his obsessive-compulsive disorder and to his past as an alcohol and drug addict. He often saw himself as lost, lonely in the darkness - he alludes to this in "Feel", and "Lost" also picks up on this in the encores.

The counterpart to this is "Love My Life", which Robbie wrote for his four children - just like "Lost" a number that will be found on the Greatest Hits album "XXV", which will be released next week. For this album, Robbie has re-recorded his classics in orchestral versions, in addition to a few previously unreleased songs, and for "Angel" he even used the artificial intelligence that last completed Beethoven's 10th symphony, which closes the circle to Bonn.

In any case, the audience is completely enthralled and lies at Robbie Williams' feet, who offers an outstanding show with his fire and an amazing feeling for the balancing act between authenticity and self-dramatisation, narcissism and fragility. He doesn't need an AI for that, his strong band including several backgound singers is enough. And an entertainer who, after 25 radiant and sometimes wild solo years, can wrap any crowd around his finger. That is nothing less than phenomenal.