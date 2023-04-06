Death at university in Bad Honnef 29-year-old man died by falling into cellar shaft

Info

Up to 1000 students from all over the world are enrolled each semester at the IU International University of Applied Sciences on Mülheimer Straße. The faculty team of the university currently consists of about 230 staff members. 33 professors teach the next generation of managers, including in the dual study programme with partners in business. The range of subjects, which once started with a focus on tourism and hotel management, has grown continuously and today offers Bachelor's and Master's programmes in the fields of architecture and construction, design and media, health and social affairs, marketing and communication, human resources and law, education and psychology, tourism and hospitality, and business and management. The language of instruction is English, and the students and professors come from all over the world.