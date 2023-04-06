Death at university in Bad Honnef 29-year-old man died by falling into cellar shaft
Bad Honnef · The man found dead on the grounds of the International University of Applied Sciences in Bad Honnef on Friday died without third-party involvement, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
The 29-year-old man from Bad Honnef, who was found lifeless on the grounds of the International University of Applied Sciences in Bad Honnef on Friday morning, died as a result of a fall, investigators from the Bonn police and the University of Bonn's forensic medicine department say. "Our findings support the theory that it was an accident," Robert Scholten, press officer of the Bonn police, said when asked by the General-Anzeiger.
The 29-year-old, who had a flat on the grounds of the private university, had apparently fallen in the basement in the technical room and fell into a pump shaft more than 1.50 metres deep. According to GA information, he lived on the grounds of the IU International University of Applied Sciences on Mülheimer Straße, but was not enrolled as a student. It is still unclear why the man was in the technical room, which is only a short distance from the nearest residential flats.
Scholten: "There is no evidence of a violent crime."
According to the investigators' findings, there is growing evidence that no third-party was involved in the man's death, Scholten said. "There is no evidence of a violent crime. We are following up on indications that the man was intoxicated," the police spokesperson said. The death is therefore no longer a case for the homicide squad.
On Friday morning at around 9 a.m., a lifeless person was found in a shaft on the grounds of the International University of Applied Sciences. The emergency doctor who was alerted could only diagnose the death of the 29-year-old. The man's body was recovered from the shaft by the fire brigade and police on Friday and then handed over to the forensic medicine department. In the meantime, the body was examined there to determine the cause of death.
Until late on Friday evening, investigators from the Bonn police homicide squad examined the site where the body was found as well as the surrounding area and secured all kinds of evidence. In addition, witnesses on the university campus were questioned about what they had observed.
Original text: Mario Quadt
Translation: Jean Lennox