Art installation on the Münsterplatz 333 children's figures: a protest against the church

While white stands for innocence, the colour purple symbolises confession and repentance in the Catholic Church. Meseg's point is not to condemn the Church per se, but to accuse individuals who have committed offences against children. "They wear the same vestments as their brothers in the faith, have studied the same Scriptures and pledged eternal allegiance to the same God. Yet their hands bestow no blessing, and their words give no comfort. They are the evil that is wreaking havoc in the house of the Lord, tormenting people and mocking God by disobeying His commandments," he said. He said believers left the church by the thousands, with their children by the hand, entering as joyful young Christians and returning as broken souls.