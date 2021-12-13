Current Coronavirus situation : 3G checks on buses and trains started up in North Rhine Westphalia on Monday morning

In a large-scale undertaking, authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) this morning started checking that passengers on buses and trains in the state were complying with the 3G regulations (vaccinated, recovered, tested).

According to the NRW Ministry of Transport, there have been checks on trains heading to the stations of Cologne, Düsseldorf, Bielefeld and Münster since 7 am. In large cities, the municipal transport companies together with the Ordnungsamt (public order offices) said they wanted to check buses and trams at the same time.

Since 24 November, anyone who wants to travel by bus or train must provide proof that they have been vaccinated, have recovered or have been tested. Those who fail to do so must expect a fine of 250 euros. The obligation to provide proof applies for the time being until 19 March 2022.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the 3G obligation applies to all buses, trams, city trains and underground trains as well as long-distance and local trains. A rapid test may not be older than 24 hours, a PCR test not older than 48 hours. No 3G proof is required on platforms, at stops or in buildings. Children up to the age of six and pupils in all types of schools are exempt from the 3G rule, as they are regularly tested as part of school activities.

"We want people to reach their destinations safely and reliably by bus and train even in times of Coronavirus," NRW Transport Minister Ina Brandes (CDU) had said on Friday. She called it "a sign of respect, common sense and mutual thoughtfulness that all passengers wear a protective mask and abide by the 3G rule".

