Public transportation : 49-euro ticket is coming: federal and state governments reach agreement

After the success of the 9-euro ticket, a 49-euro ticket is to follow. Foto: dpa/Christoph Soeder

Berlin After a long dispute, the federal and state governments have reached an agreement on financing local public transport. But it is not yet clear whether the so-called Deutschlandticket will actually be introduced on January 1.

For millions of passengers, a nationwide 49-euro monthly ticket for buses and trains in local and regional transport will be introduced next year. The federal and state governments reached an agreement on Wednesday during discussions in Berlin on issues related to the financing of local public transport.

The "Deutschlandticket" is to be introduced as quickly as possible, with the aim of starting in January. German Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) said: "Now the way is clear for the biggest public transport fare reform in Germany.”

Subscription can be canceled on a monthly basis

The digital Deutschlandticket, which will be valid throughout Germany, is planned to cost 49 euros per month in a subscription that can be canceled monthly, according to the resolution by the federal and state governments. The attractiveness of public transport will be significantly increased. This will also help achieve climate goals, it said. "At the same time, the Deutschlandticket will help relieve the financial burden on citizens." The new ticket will cost three billion euros, with the federal and state governments each financing half.

The federal government will also be increasing the so-called regionalization funds, which the states use to order rail and bus services from transport companies. The states had made this a condition for co-financing the 49-euro ticket.

According to the resolution, the federal government will provide additional regionalization funding of one billion euros per year as early as 2022. In addition, the regionalization funds are to be increased by three percent annually, up from the current 1.8 percent. From the federal government's point of view, the states should increase their annual contributions by the same amount. The federal and state governments want to discuss the further development of regionalization funds and the Deutschlandticket for the period starting in 2025 at the end of 2024. The federal states had called for a more significant increase in funding.

In mid-October, the federal and state transport ministers had agreed in principle on a 49-euro ticket as a successor to the 9-euro ticket from the summer. However, financial issues still needed to be resolved.

Transport minister plans to launch 49-euro ticket in early January

Wissing said the goal is to launch the Deutschlandticket at the start of 2023. He said preliminary work had been completed, but some questions about the ticket still needed to be answered.

Baden-Württemberg Transport Minister Winfried Hermann, however, doubted that the 49-euro ticket would come in January. The Green Party politician told newspapers affiliated with the Neue Berliner Redaktionsgesellschaft (NBR) that it might not come until March 1 or April 1. The implementation is costly, he said. The state share of 1.5 billion euros would have to be established in the budgets of the states. In the newspaper "Süddeutsche Zeitung," Hermann also pointed out that vending machines would have to be converted, fare systems adjusted and committee resolutions passed.

Bremen's transport senator Maike Schaefer (Greens), as chairwoman of the transport ministers' conference, said of the agreement now reached: "The 9-euro successor ticket "Deutschlandticket" is a real relief for the wallets of many commuters."

Ticket could become more expensive again

The 9-euro ticket, which was bought by millions, had enabled travel on buses and trains for one month each in June, July and August. Transport ministers are planning a two-year introductory phase for the 49-euro successor ticket. Starting in the second year, the ticket could become more expensive. A "dynamic adjustment" is planned to offset inflation.

The managing director of the Pro-Rail Alliance, Dirk Flege, said the 9-euro ticket in the summer was not a fly-by-night scheme. "Rather, the federal and state governments are now jointly taking into account the will of the people, who have impressively demonstrated that they want to take more buses and trains if the basic conditions are right."

Greenpeace transport expert Marissa Reiserer said the transport turnaround in Germany is finally picking up speed. "How overdue this is is shown by the massive lag in transport when it comes to climate protection." In order for the Deutschlandticket to have its full effect not only on climate protection, she said, it must be supplemented by a fare of 9 euros for low-income people and public transport must be consistently expanded. Jens Hilgenberg, head of transport policy at BUND, said that public transport is the backbone of the mobility turnaround and therefore needs further, additional sources of funding. Among other things, revenue from the truck tolls need to be used.