News for consumers 49-euro ticket, warning app: What’s new in May?
Berlin · In view of the more relaxed pandemic situation, the Federal Government is also scaling down its Corona protection measures online. What else is new - an overview.
Ascension Day, Whitsun and 1 May - thanks to many public holidays, workers can look forward to long weekends in May. To go with this, a rail ticket is being launched that many have been waiting for. What will change in May:
49-euro ticket
After lengthy discussions and preparations, the 49-Euro-Ticket will be launched on 1 May. The offer, which is available on a subscription basis, allows for nationwide travel on public transport for the introductory price of 49 euros per month. Officially, it is called Deutschlandticket.
Corona warning app
Most of the Corona rules have expired in the meantime, and the Federal Government's Corona warning app, which was used to combat pandemics, is also being used less and less. As of May, users will no longer be able to send warnings to other users via the app after a positive test result. Other functions are then to go into "sleep mode" from June.
Warning strikes in transport sector
It is unclear how the wage disputes in the railway sector will develop (as of 26 April). If no agreement is reached, rail and air passengers could face cancellations and delays in May.
Higher minimum wage in geriatric care
As of 1 May, higher minimum wages will apply in the care of the elderly. The minimum hourly wage for assistants will rise from 13.70 euros to 13.90 euros. Further increases are planned for 1 December.
Special payment in the building, painting and varnishing trades
Workers in the main construction trade in western Germany will receive a special payment of 450 euros on top of their salary in May. Some workers in the painting and varnishing sector will also receive a special payment in May: those who have not yet received the inflation compensation bonus of 600 euros. They will receive the special payment with their May pay slip at the latest.
Vodafone increases prices
Starting in May, prices for existing customers will increase by about ten percent. Internet and fixed network tariffs will then be five euros more expensive each. New customers already have to pay five euros more every month since November 2022. Customers who have already exceeded the minimum contract period are affected by the price increase. They can terminate their old contract within one month and change their internet provider.
Google, Amazon and Co. will be restricted
The EU Digital Markets Act came into force in November 2022 and will apply from 2 May. It is intended to limit the power of the large digital corporations and thus protect competition law. For example, stricter rules will then apply to social networks and search engines, which will then no longer be allowed to place their own offers preferentially in a ranking.
(Original text: dpa; Translation: Mareike Graepel)