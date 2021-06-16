Problems with e-scooters in Cologne : 500 e-scooters at the bottom of the Rhine

Info

Cologne weekend: From June 11 to 13, eight e-scooter drivers sustained injuries, some of them serious, in traffic accidents registered by the police in Cologne. Five of them crashed without external influence, one 23-year-old under the influence of alcohol. Police officers confiscated his driver's license and ordered a blood test. Cologne police have initiated investigations in all cases.

Friday, June 11, 3 p.m., Neustadt-Süd: At around 3 p.m., the driver of a Ford (26) hit an e-scooter rider (14) crossing the crosswalk on Pfälzer Straße. Rescue forces took him to a hospital with severe head and upper body injuries.

Friday, June 11, 5:30 p.m., Neustadt-Süd: According to witnesses, early on Friday evening the driver of a rental scooter (20) drove into the intersection at Zülpicher Straße/Roonstraße on a red light. There she collided with a passenger car. The 20-year-old refused treatment of her abrasions by the rescue service.

Friday, June 11, 6 p.m., Altstadt-Nord: After a hit-and-run incident, Cologne police are searching for an e-scooter driver who is about 1.70 to 1.80 meters tall. The youth is said to have hit a pedestrian (57) in the pedestrian zone Hohe Straße/Salmonsgasse and continued in the direction of Wallrafplatz.

Friday, June 11, 7:30 p.m., Mülheim: Around 7:30 p.m., a female user of an e-scooter (15) driving in the direction of Riehl fell on the bike path of the Mülheimer Brücke. The reason for the fall is said to have been a bump in the road. Rescue workers took the injured woman to a clinic.

Saturday, June 12, 10:30 p.m., Neuehrenfeld: According to initial investigations, an e-scooter occupied by two young people began to lurch on Hauffstraße in the district of Neuehrenfeld without any outside influence. The two Cologne girls fell and damaged a parked BMW X2. The 16-year-old female driver suffered minor abdominal injuries and was taken to hospital for outpatient treatment.

Saturday, June 12, 10:30 p.m., Mülheim: At around 10:30 p.m., an 18-year-old female e-scooter rider collided with a barrier post on the sidewalk of Mülheimer Freiheit, falling and injuring herself. Rescue workers took her to a hospital with arm and leg injuries.

Sunday, June 13, 1 a.m., Neustadt-Süd: At around 1 a.m., a 20-year-old from Frechen fell while crossing the light rail tracks at the intersection of Richard-Wagner-Strasse/Moltkestrasse and suffered minor injuries requiring outpatient treatment at a hospital.

Sunday, June 13, 5:30 a.m., Neustadt-Süd: A Dutch tourist (23) fell on Roonstraße at half past five in the morning and suffered head lacerations. A breath alcohol test resulted in a value of 1.7 per mille.