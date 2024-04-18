Felling in Bonn 60 trees have to be felled at the Kreuzbergkirche
Endenich · A walker is surprised by the red markings on the trees around the Kreuzbergkirche church in Bonn-Endenich. Some of them indicate that felling is imminent. The city explains the reasons for this.
Rutger Verbeek recently noticed the red dots on the trees while walking by the Kreuzberg church. He wondered what was behind them. His guess: the city is having them felled. His thought: the character of the beautiful circular route would be irretrievably destroyed. Verbeek has travelled here often, ever since he was a child. The 75-year-old says: "The pollarded lime trees give the path a special touch.
Verbeek asked himself: "What are the reasons for felling them? The city's press office provides an answer. In response to an enquiry from the GA, it stated in writing: "This is a traffic safety measure by the Bonn city forestry department, in which trees that are unsafe for traffic are felled and other trees are made safe for traffic again through maintenance work.“
This can be recognised by the red markings. A red F on the trees indicates that they need to be felled. A red dot means: crown care. This means, for example, that the city employees remove dead or dried branches from the crown of the tree to prevent them from falling and causing damage.
Fungus has attacked some trees
This is also necessary for the lime trees at the Kreuzbergkirche. The city has stated: "The pollarded lime trees (...) have a maintenance backlog, which has resulted in long shoots at the former interfaces, which must be shortened due to their instability so that they do not break off due to wind and cause personal injury or property damage."
The press office also said in a statement: "As the pollarded lime trees in particular are valuable biotopes for various insects, bats and birds in terms of nature conservation law, a further examination will be carried out by an expert before the planned felling." The city's tree inspectors had previously inspected them. So far, the city's plans envisage that three pollarded lime trees will have to go.
The city also intends to cut down more beech and locust trees in the avenue around the church, seven in total. The city cites the following reasons for the felling: fungal infestation, drought and poor lighting conditions. A nature conservation inspection was carried out beforehand. The work is due to start in the coming weeks.
Inspection before felling
A further 53 trees will also have to be felled in the surrounding forest, including black locust, beech and maple trees. The press office explains: "As this is a forestry measure, no separate nature conservation inspection is required for the felling." Nevertheless, the municipal employees would check for any cavities caused by woodpeckers when felling the trees. "If in doubt, the tree will remain standing for the time being and will only be felled in autumn." The work in the forest is ongoing and is expected to end this week.
According to the press office, there will be no planting to replace the 60 trees. The city is focussing on natural regeneration. This means "that existing trees will self-seed and new trees will grow on site after a while. This is common in the forest." There is therefore no replacement for the felled trees. Nature takes care of that.
(Original text: Dennis Scherer; Translation: Mareike Graepel)