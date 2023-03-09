Crime at station : 66-year-old pushed down steps in Bad Godesberg

The train station in Bad Godesberg. Foto: Petra Reuter

Bad Godesberg A 66-year-old man was pushed down a flight of stairs at the train station in Bad Godesberg. Two perpetrators are said to be involved. The police are looking for witnesses.

On Monday evening, at around 11.25 p.m., two as yet unknown men pushed a 66-year-old man down a flight of stairs at Bad Godesberg railway station. According to the police, the two men first approached the man and then pushed him.

The 66-year-old sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital. The man, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crime, could not describe either of the perpetrators. The police are investigating the case and are asking for information.

Anyone who can provide information about what happened on Monday evening is asked to contact the police on 0228-150 or by e-mail at KK14.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de.

(ga)