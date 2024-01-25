Police ask for help 69-year-old man missing from Bonn clinic
Bonn-Castell · A 69-year-old man from Bonn has been missing since Monday. Werner H. had left a clinic in Bonn-Castell against medical advice and had not arrived at his flat in Bad Godesberg. He is urgently dependent on medication.
Bonn police are searching for 69-year-old Werner H. from Bad Godesberg. The man had left a clinic on Kaiser-Karl-Ring in Bonn-Castell on Monday evening at around 7 pm, although doctors had advised him not to. As he did not arrive at his flat in Bad Godesberg, the police initiated search measures. A sniffer dog has already been deployed, but has so far been unsuccessful.
According to the police, the 69-year-old urgently needed his medication and had no identity documents or cash with him. This is another reason why a health risk cannot be ruled out. There is currently no concrete information on the whereabouts of the 69-year-old.
The police are appealing for information. The missing man is described as follows: He is about 1.90 metres tall, has a slim build and brown eyes. On the day of his disappearance, he was wearing blue jeans and a blue, padded hooded jacket. He was also wearing glasses and shoes with coloured laces.
Anyone who has seen the missing man or can provide information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bonn police on 110.
(Original text: GA; Translation: Mareike Graepel)