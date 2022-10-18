Love Scamming in the Rhine-Sieg District : 72-year-old woman loses 100,000 Euro

A 72-year-old woman from the Rhein-Sieg district lost 100,000 Euro to scammers on the Internet. (Symbol photo) Photo: dpa-tmn/Christin Klose Foto: dpa-tmn/Christin Klose

Siegburg A 72-year-old woman from the Rhine-Sieg district lost about 100,000 Euro to love scammers on the Internet. The woman was stalled for six years until she finally became suspicious.

A 72-year-old woman from the Rhine-Sieg district lost about 100,000 Euro to fraudsters on the Internet. The scammer or scammers, who claimed to be French, had already contacted the woman in autumn 2016. The contact lasted until September of this year. During this time, the woman became a victim of love fraud, so-called love scamming or romance scamming. The scammers create unusual life stories in order to get money. Victims are often contacted on online dating sites and social networks such as Instagram or Facebook.

As the district police from Siegburg now report, the alleged Frenchman had been stringing the victim along for six years via different internet platforms and repeatedly asked her for money. Sometimes he used an alleged fine or illness as a pretext for financial help, or justified the request for money with a defective bank card.

The 72-year-old woman repeatedly transferred money to different accounts without ever having met her internet acquaintance in person. According to the police, more than 90,000 Euro had already been collected. When the contact broke off in mid-September, another unknown person contacted the victim via a messaging service and claimed to be from a bank. He offered the woman the prospect of getting back the money she had lost to fraudsters. In order to get her money back, the woman transferred alleged fees for transaction and taxes in the amount of 6000 Euro. It was only when further demands for money arrived that the 72-year-old woman became suspicious and reported the matter to the police.

The police strongly warn against transferring money to people you have never met. You should also not accept any other demands.

The police describe the scam of the love scammers as follows:

"Scam men pose as engineers, architects, sociologists, oil industry designers, veterinarians, computer specialists and U.S. soldiers. In the photos of the scammer profile, female victims are presented with an attractive person - but the pictures are stolen. And even if the "new" person pretends to live in America or in another European country, he or she is probably based in West Africa. The victims don't notice this, however, because these chat acquaintances speak perfect English or use expensive translation tools for their mails."

„Scam women prefer to pose as nurses, doctors, orphanage workers or teachers, actresses as well as businesswomen of all kinds. The women in the pictures on networks and dating sites are extremely attractive. But even these pictures are mostly stolen or photographed solely for scamming. This can be seen in photo series with similar poses and clothing. Many women pretend to be Russian. But they can also come from South America, Thailand, Africa or Europe. Also all scam women have a perfect command of the English language, sometimes even German."