Covid vaccination numbers for NRW : 76.8 percent of all people in NRW have been vaccinated at least once

A woman receiving a first dose of a Covid vaccine. Foto: dpa/Moritz Frankenberg

Düsseldorf Vaccinations against the coronavirus are on track in NRW. So far, about 32 million doses have been administered in the state. Here you can find all the latest statistics from the Robert Koch Institute on vaccinations in NRW and how this compares to the other states in Germany.

Current vaccination rates for NRW

Since December 27, 2020, Covid vaccinations have been carried out everywhere in NRW. To date, around 31.5 million doses have been administered, of which 13.8 million were first-time vaccinations. The proportion of people in the total population who have at least one vaccination is 76.8 percent. Compared to the last report, the number increased by 27,534 vaccinations.

In addition, according to the RKI, approximately 13.1 million people are considered fully vaccinated to date. Compared to the last data released, the number increased by 30,364 vaccinations, and the rate is currently 73.1 percent. These figures are reported by the Robert Koch Institute as of December 16, 2021 at 09:16.

Booster vaccinations: How many have already been given, who gets them

So-called booster vaccines have been allowed as of September 2021. Among other things, these are intended to protect people who have recovered from the coronavirus against re-infection. According to the Standing Commission on Vaccination, one of these booster vaccinations is sufficient for these affected persons to obtain a very good immune response. Those who have already been vaccinated twice can receive the booster vaccination to refresh the effectiveness. The target group is primarily people whose first vaccination was at least six months ago. So far, a total of 5 million of these vaccinations have been given in NRW. Compared to the previous day, 426,907 new booster vaccinations were administered.

With that, the total number of vaccinations recently increased by 484,805. In the last seven days, a total of 1,324,381 vaccine doses were administered - an average of 189,197 doses per day.

Overview: Which German states vaccinate the most and which vaccines have been given so far

The most vaccinations have so far been carried out in North Rhine-Westphalia. No other German state has administered more than 31.5 million vaccine doses. In terms of the per capita rate, however, another state takes the top spot. The highest rate for people with at least one vaccination is currently in Bremen, where 85.5 first vaccinations have been carried out per 100 inhabitants to date. In Germany as a whole, a total of 138,226,586 vaccinations have been carried out to date.

Those vaccinated received one of the vaccines approved to date from Biontech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson. So far in NRW, 24.16 million vaccinations have been given with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine (a share of 76.7 percent), 799.69 thousand with Moderna (a share of 2.5 percent) and 3.46 million doses (11 percent) of the vaccine from AstraZeneca. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine has been administered 3.09 million times so far.

Overview: Fully vaccinated people in NRW

For the best possible protection, two vaccinations are needed (with those vaccines approved to date). A second dose is due about three to six weeks after the first. Only the vaccine from Johnson&Johnson needs to be administered just once. A shot with the J & J vaccine is counted as a first vaccination, but is also included in the statistics of fully vaccinated people. Vaccinated people are considered protected no later than 14 days after being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinated people can still carry the virus, but they are protected against the health consequences of infection. However, it is still unclear whether vaccinated people can continue to be contagious to others.

Overview: Covid-19 vaccinations in the other 15 German states

Baden-Württemberg: 7.81 million first vaccinations, 70.4 first vaccinations per 100 inhabitants; 7.56 million fully vaccinated, 68.1 percent of the population

Bavaria: 9.28 million first vaccinations, 70.6 first vaccinations per 100 inhabitants; 9.00 million fully vaccinated, 68.5 percent of the population

Berlin: 2.72 million first vaccinations, 74.2 first vaccinations per 100 inhabitants; 2.63 million fully vaccinated, 71.7 percent of the population

Brandenburg: 1.68 million first vaccinations, 66.4 first vaccinations per 100 inhabitants; 1.60 million fully vaccinated, 63.3 percent of the population

Bremen: 581,272 first vaccinations, 85.5 first vaccinations per 100 inhabitants; 555.39 thousand fully vaccinated, 81.7 percent of the population

Hamburg: 1.45 million first vaccinations, 78.2 first vaccinations per 100 inhabitants; 1.40 million fully vaccinated, 75.8 percent of the population

Hesse: 4.58 million first vaccinations, 72.8 first vaccinations per 100 inhabitants; 4.33 million fully vaccinated, 68.9 percent of the population

Lower Saxony: 5.99 million first vaccinations, 74.9 first vaccinations per 100 inhabitants; 5.73 million fully vaccinated, 71.6 percent of the population

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: 1.15 million vaccinations, 71.3 vaccinations per 100 inhabitants, 1.10 million fully vaccinated, 68.2 percent of population

Rhineland-Palatinate: 3.03 million first vaccinations, 74 first vaccinations per 100 inhabitants; 2.84 million fully vaccinated, 69.3 percent of the population

Saarland: 778,628 first vaccinations, 79.1 first vaccinations per 100 inhabitants; 749.31 thousand fully vaccinated, 76.2 percent of the population

Saxony: 2.52 million first vaccinations, 62.1 first vaccinations per 100 population; 2.40 million fully vaccinated, 59.2 percent of the population

Saxony-Anhalt: 1.50 million first vaccinations, 68.8 first vaccinations per 100 inhabitants; 1.45 million fully vaccinated, 66.5 percent of the population

Schleswig-Holstein: 2.23 million first vaccinations, 76.8 first vaccinations per 100 inhabitants; 2.17 million fully vaccinated, 74.4 percent of the population

Thuringia: 1.41 million first vaccinations, 66.6 first vaccinations per 100 inhabitants; 1.36 million fully vaccinated, 64.1 percent of the population

Overview: Status of vaccinations worldwide

Globally, approximately 4 billion vaccine doses have been administered to date, a rate of 56.46 per 100 people. The country with the highest vaccination coverage to date is China. Here, the authorities have reported 2.63 billion vaccinations to date. With a rate of 98.99 vaccinations per 100 inhabitants, the highest vaccination rate worldwide is currently found in the following country: United Arab Emirates. The data was collected by the portal "Our World in Data" from official authorities of countries worldwide.

Data on Covid vaccinations in Germany are collected centrally by the RKI and published every weekday by midday. The numbers available to the authorities from the individual German states may be significantly higher than those reported by the RKI, as the reports on vaccination events are sometimes transmitted to the institute with some delay. Because of that, the stated difference from the previous day does not always reflect the actual number of vaccinations performed on said day. So far, the RKI has reported 19,690 deaths caused by or with the coronavirus; most recently, 52 additional victims were recorded in NRW within 24 hours.