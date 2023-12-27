GA listed A day in Bonn: nine activities for visitors
Bonn · Bonn has a lot to offer as a city on the Rhine. But where is the best place to start? We present a selection of activities that you can experience in one day.
Bonn has something for everyone – from culture and history to nature experiences. An overview of nine activities for a great day out in Bonn
1. Beethoven House: immerse yourself in the world of music
Start your day at the Beethoven House, the birthplace of the famous composer. Here you can experience his life story and admire his pianos.
Address: Bonngasse 22-24, 53111 Bonn. More information can be found on the website of the Beethoven-Haus Bonn.
2. Münsterplatz & market: explore the centre
Art can get you hungry: Münsterplatz is the heart of Bonn's city centre. Enjoy the atmosphere on the market square around the town hall and visit the surrounding shops and cafés. There is also plenty to savour at the market. Market hours are Mondays to Fridays from 8 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 8 am to 5 pm.
The town hall is also located on the market: an example of Romanesque architecture and a popular photo motif.
Address: Markt 2, 53111 Bonn
3. Bonn Minster
The church is and remains a place of encounter and contemplation. Bonn Minster is already an eye-catcher from the outside due to its size and Gothic elements. Those who dare to climb the cathedral tower are rewarded with a panoramic view of the city. Public guided tours can be booked on the website for 8 euros.
Address: Münsterplatz, 53111. Bonn More information can be found on the Bonn Minster website.
4. This stop makes children happy and adults too
Who doesn't know them? The fruit gum cherries or liquorice snails are part of many a childhood and still sweeten the lives of many an adult. The word "Haribo" stands for the founder Hans Riegel, the last two letters for Bonn - for a long time there were also production facilities in the city. Today there is a Haribo shop for snacking and discovering in Bonn city centre as well as an even larger factory outlet in Bonn Bad Godesberg, which is easily accessible by public transport.
Address: Factory outlet: Friesdorfer Str. 125, 53175 Bonn Address: Bonn city centre: Am Neutor 3, 53113 Bonn. More information can be found on the Haribo website.
5. House of History: Time travel through Germany
The House of History is a must for history buffs. Here you will find a free interactive exhibition through Germany's eventful past over the decades. There are also changing special exhibitions. The Haus der Geschichte can be reached by tram and is also directly accessible underground from the tram station.
Address: Willy-Brandt-Allee 14, 53113 Bonn. More information can be found on the website.
6. Rhine promenade: a walk with a view
As a city on the Rhine, Bonn offers a panoramic route to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Stroll along the promenade and enjoy the view along the Rhine. From time to time there are also pubs or coffee bikes, ideal for a short break and a coffee with a view of the Rhine. If you like, you will also find landing stages for a boat trip to the surrounding neighbouring towns. The shortest distance is Königswinter on the Rhine with a journey time of around 20 to 30 minutes. If you want to get a little active in between, you can hire an e-scooter or bike via the app. These cannot be booked in advance, just use the providers waiting for you at the roadside.
7. Bonn's old town: tradition and cosiness
Bonn's Old Town invites you to take a stroll. Here you will discover charming Wilhelminian-style houses, small boutiques, cosy restaurants and cafés as well as concept stores. The avenue is particularly inviting for a stroll in April and May during the cherry blossom season.
Address: Start, for example, from Heerstraße or Breite Straße, 53113 Bonn
8. Poppelsdorfer Allee
With its chestnut trees and historic buildings, Poppelsdorfer Allee also takes you on a stroll through Bonn's history. Visit the Poppelsdorf Palace Park and admire the Poppelsdorf Palace. However, the building can only be viewed from the outside. You can also find more information about the surrounding activities and cafés in the area here. From the palace, you can also plan a detour to the botanical garden.
Address: Meckenheimer Allee 171, 53115 Bonn
9. Drachenfels
In the immediate vicinity of Bonn is the Drachenfels, a striking mountain on the Rhine. The climb is rewarded with a view over the Rhine Valley. If you don't want to walk, you can take the historic cog railway as an alternative. The name of Drachenfels already suggests a mystical past. The place first appeared under this name in a document in 1149 and is derived from a popular legend. Among other things, a reference was made to the world-famous Nibelungen saga, but this has never been fully proven. Here you can enjoy the sunset and reflect on the day.
Address: Drachenfelsstraße 51, 53639 Königswinter More information can be found on the Drachenfelsbahn website.
Please note: This is a random list that does not claim to be complete or to have followed objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary and the places have been selected subjectively. Is a place of interest missing from the list? Send us an e-mail to online@ga.de.
Original text: Jennifer Arnolds
Translation: Mareike Graepel