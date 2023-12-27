GA listed A day in Bonn: nine activities for visitors

As a city on the Rhine, Bonn offers a panoramic route to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Stroll along the promenade and enjoy the view along the Rhine. From time to time there are also pubs or coffee bikes, ideal for a short break and a coffee with a view of the Rhine. If you like, you will also find landing stages for a boat trip to the surrounding neighbouring towns. The shortest distance is Königswinter on the Rhine with a journey time of around 20 to 30 minutes. If you want to get a little active in between, you can hire an e-scooter or bike via the app. These cannot be booked in advance, just use the providers waiting for you at the roadside.