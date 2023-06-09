Wine festival "Middle Rhine Offroad" in the Siebengebirge A festival of regional products at the vineyard at the Drachenfels

While the stands are still being screwed together and the benches and seats are being set up in the middle of the vineyards below the Drachenfels rock, it (the traffic) is ever-present - and at least noticeable from an acoustic standpoint. But when the three-day wine event "Mittelrhein Offroad" (Middle Rhine Offroad”) between Rhöndorf and Königswinter begins on Thursday, June 8, the Königswinter “Drachenbrücke” (“Dragon Bridge”) will remain silent, or rather the traffic will not roll over it. Because: the 650 meter long connection between Bonn and Bad Honnef is closed due to concrete work over the entire long weekend. "We ordered it that way!,” says event host Felix Pieper. "No seriously: We recommend anyway that public transport is the best way to get to us," says the winemaker from Rhöndorf.