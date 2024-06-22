European weather forecast A new high-rise building is being built in Bonn as Climate Tower 2.0
Bonn · With the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, another international climate organisation is moving to the German capital. What exactly is going happen there and why the skyscraper might look like the "Little Eugene“ – you read it here.
There are many groundbreaking ceremonies. The fact that the establishment of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) in Bonn is one of the more important events of this kind was made clear on Friday by the guest list at the event on the construction site in Carlo-Schmid-Straße. Among others, the Federal Minister for Digital Affairs and Transport, Volker Wissing (FDP), the NRW Minister for European Affairs, Nathanael Liminski (CDU), and the Mayor of Bonn, Katja Dörner (Greens), did the honours.
The guests were welcomed by Petra Wesseler, President of the Federal Office for Building and Regional Planning, who explained once again why the decision in favour of Bonn had been made in the first place. Thanks to Brexit, the UK's departure from the EU had made it necessary to establish an additional ECMWF location in Europe. Germany and Bonn had presented a convincing concept for the 2020 application as a centrally located site and a liveable climate city.
360 employees to work on the campus
On its new campus near the Rheinaue, the world's leading centre will focus on global weather forecasting and climatology in the future. The 360 employees, some of whom will move over from ECMWF's headquarters in Reading, UK, or have been working in interim accommodation at the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety since 2021, are due to start work in spring 2027.
This is an ambitious schedule for the 17-storey tower block, said Christoph Krupp, spokesman for the Executive Board of the Federal Agency for Real Estate (Bima), which is overseeing the project as the client. To save time, the planners decided to fall back on an already completed concept: "If we've already built the tower once, let's just build it again," said Krupp, alluding to the UN Climate Tower, also known as "Kleiner Eugen" in Bonn.
According to Krupp, the building will not be replicated exactly, but the skyscraper's design is very similar to the glass façade of the UN building. As with the "Kleiner Eugen", sustainability is also to be emphasised in its smaller brother on Carlo-Schmid-Straße - the heat supply is to be provided by well water and geothermal energy, for example. Photovoltaic systems are also to be installed.
Digital twins of the earth are being created in Bonn
The ECMWF also wants to set scientific and technical standards with its work. "In the context of weather and climate, record-breaking reports have almost become obsolete," said Florence Rabier, Director General of ECMWF. With the new campus in Bonn, which will include a conference centre in addition to the office building, the weather authority wants to play its part in providing scientific information. The medium-term weather forecast includes all forecasts of three days or more, as project manager Gisela Seuffert from the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport explained. Monthly forecasts and seasonal forecasts are also produced at ECMWF.
In addition to analysing climate development, the centre also creates digital twins of the Earth for model calculations, said Seuffert. For example, it is possible to find out where the planting of forests has a positive effect on the development of the climate.
(Original text: Jonas Dirker, Translation: Mareike Graepel)