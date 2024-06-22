European weather forecast A new high-rise building is being built in Bonn as Climate Tower 2.0

The ECMWF also wants to set scientific and technical standards with its work. "In the context of weather and climate, record-breaking reports have almost become obsolete," said Florence Rabier, Director General of ECMWF. With the new campus in Bonn, which will include a conference centre in addition to the office building, the weather authority wants to play its part in providing scientific information. The medium-term weather forecast includes all forecasts of three days or more, as project manager Gisela Seuffert from the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport explained. Monthly forecasts and seasonal forecasts are also produced at ECMWF.