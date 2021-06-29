Burgers and cocktails : A new look for „Herr Lehmann“

Ali Taghii has been running the "Herr Lehmann" restaurant in Bonn since 2020. Foto: Horst Müller

Bonn The restaurant "Herr Lehmann" at the Stadthaus-Loggia in Bonn has a new operator with Ali Taghii since 2020 and has been completely revamped. What has changed most is the outdoor terrace. The menu includes 70 cocktails.

The pub "Herr Lehmann" at the Stadthaus loggia in Bonn is experiencing a complete reboot - only the name has remained. In the first Corona lockdown a year ago, the owner changed, and the new operations manager Ali Taghii has not only increased the cocktail menu to currently 70 items. The most noticeable change took place on the slightly elevated outdoor terrace, which used to be rather spartan with a few beer tables. Now, small light gray tables with matching rattan armchairs invite guests to linger (32 airy seats). Moreover, olive trees, palm trees, a green canopy and an artificial waterfall create an exotic atmosphere.

The interior has also been redesigned, the walls painted burgundy and the tables fitted with comfortable, colorful upholstered armchairs (130 seats when normal catering is allowed again). Herr Lehmann now also has a handicapped-accessible restroom.

„Mr. Lehmann" offers burgers and bowls

The menu offers 13 different burgers (including two vegetarian and two vegan) from 9.50 to 15.90 Euro, such as "Bud Spencer" (with 200-gram beef patty, baked beans, cheddar and fried egg) for 12.90 Euro or the "Croatian" („Kroate“, including cheddar, bacon, fried onions, pickles and 200-gram beef patty). Three types of bread are available for the burgers: multigrain, ciabatta and brioche. The 21 bowls starting at 7.90 Euro include the "Maya Style" variation (including quinoa, beet, salad mix, red lentils and carrots) for 12.90 Euro. In addition, there are four steak dishes from the lava stone grill and four fish dishes such as the fjord salmon fillet for 18.90 Euro. As soon as the interiors can be reopened to guests, there will be five breakfast options starting at 6.80 Euro.

The drinks menu will feature nine open wines (0.2l from 5.50 Euro), coffee specialties with roasts from Schmitz-Mertens in Troisdorf-Spich, prepared in an Italian Wega portafilter machine (cappuccino 3.20 Euro, latte macchiato 3.70 Euro) and eleven teas from Gschwendner (4.50 Euro each). A cocktail happy hour is planned (Mon-Sat 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.), when selected cocktails and long drinks will be available for 5.50 Euro each.

INFO Mr. Lehmann Address: Budapester Str. 11, 53111 Bonn-Innenstadt, Germany Website: herrlehmann-cocktail.de Phone: 0228 96 59 57 77 Planned opening hours: daily 1pm to 9pm

Original text: Hagen Haas

Translation: Mareike Graepel

(ga)