Change in the contract situation A nice gift for Bonn’ Christmas Circus

Various conditions are to be anchored in the five-year contract. For example, the parking and traffic concept as well as the noise specifications will be evaluated, checked and, if necessary, readjusted every year. The parking and traffic concept should take into account that the parking of visitors' vehicles as well as parking of logistics and towing vehicles on areas of the adjacent protected areas is not permitted and must be avoided. Furthermore, to protect the residents, fixed rehearsal times are to be set that respect "Ruhezeiten" (quiet times) and do not exceed two hours at a stretch.