Change in the contract situation A nice gift for Bonn’ Christmas Circus
Pützchen · It's the same question every year: will the Bonn Christmas Circus come to the city again? It’s all about the contractual situation. This could now change - with consequences for the circus.
Every year, Bonn fans ask: Is the circus coming to town this Christmas, or isn’t it? But it looks as if single-year contracts will soon be a thing of the past: The City of Bonn and the Christmas Circus want to tie themselves together for a longer run. On Wednesday, 25 October, at the suggestion of the city administration, the Beuel district council will consider entering into a five-year framework agreement with the circus company for the years 2023 to 2028.
For many years, the circus roamed through Bonn's outskirts: the circus folks were at home outside the Beethovenhalle, as well as on the Rigal'sche Wiese in Bad Godesberg. But the former site on Siegburger Straße in Beuel-Ost was more of an imposition for clowns and co. Then the Pützchener Marktwiesen came along. "This pitch was a major win for us. Solid ground, good supply and disposal facilities, enough electricity and good accessibility - these are real trump cards," said circus director Manuel Fischer in an interview with the GA.
Good relationship with the Pützchen neighbourhood
The Christmas Circus has been a regular guest in Pützchen since 2019. It’s because those responsible for the star ensemble cautiously approached the people in the neighbourhood, established trust and proved to the residents that a circus guest performance is also possible without causing great inconvenience to the citizens of Pützchen.
This is why the city administration now says, "The organiser of the Bonn Christmas Circus has proven to be reliable and cooperative towards the city administration as well as local residents in the past years. A multi-year space contract guarantees trouble-free staging of the popular event and gives the organiser the opportunity to engage internationally renowned artists with greater lead time."
The fact that the Christmas Circus is allowed to make a guest appearance on the meadows of Pützchens Markt does not only require the advance approval of the City of Bonn. Both the Beuel district council and the Pützchens Markt Round Table must approve the venue. The latter is made up of representatives of the administration and the local associations of Pützchen. The aim is to inform the citizens of Pützchen at an early stage about possible uses of the market meadows.
Two-hour rehearsals only
Since the area is in the middle of the town, the City of Bonn wants to make sure this doesn’t have a negative impact on the neighbourhood. Fischer knows that too: "Without our loyal audience, this would never have been possible. But I would also like to explicitly mention the good and always constructive cooperation with the City of Bonn. We are very happy that we have found a new home at Pützchen that is so popular with our guests."
Various conditions are to be anchored in the five-year contract. For example, the parking and traffic concept as well as the noise specifications will be evaluated, checked and, if necessary, readjusted every year. The parking and traffic concept should take into account that the parking of visitors' vehicles as well as parking of logistics and towing vehicles on areas of the adjacent protected areas is not permitted and must be avoided. Furthermore, to protect the residents, fixed rehearsal times are to be set that respect "Ruhezeiten" (quiet times) and do not exceed two hours at a stretch.
The 16th guest performance in Bonn runs from 15 December to 2 January 2024. Advance ticket sales have already begun online – at www.bonner-weihnachtscircus.de.
(Original text: Holger Willcke/Translation: Jean Lennox)