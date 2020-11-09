Protest against government policies : A picket of Lateral Thinkers

At the beginning of October the Querdenkers and other groups protested in the Hofgarten in Bonn. Foto: Martin Wein

Bonn They drew attention to themselves by holding a major demonstration in the Hofgarten at the beginning of October, and now the so-called ‘lateral thinkers’ are planning a small picket in the centre of Bonn on Wednesday. The object of their protest: the Federal Government’s corona policies.

The “Querdenker” (lateral thinker) group has announced a meeting in the centre of Bonn this Wednesday. According to the police, who were contacted for information over the weekend, about 20 people will gather for a protest on one of the central squares in the city between 11am and 12.30pm.

The reason behind the protest is apparently the cancelled opening of the carnival session, which usually takes place on 11.11., because the motto of the demonstration is a simple " Session 2020/21 für’n Arsch” (Session 2020/21 for 'n ass). According to the police, confirmation of the meeting is still pending. The group, who are active across many regions in Germany, criticise the government's handling of the corona pandemic. In Bonn they last demonstrated in October at the Hofgarten together with other groups.