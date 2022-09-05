Drought record for Bonn : A summer of negative records

A child's bicycle covered with dried shells and algae lies on the rocks of the largely dry riverbed of the Rhine in Rhineland-Palatinate. Foto: dpa/Frank Rumpenhorst

Bonn Over the past few months, heat and drought have been extreme and have affected many areas of life. Agriculture, forests and trees in cities suffer from drought. The low water in the Rhine brought exciting finds to light. A balance sheet for Bonn.

A light breeze sweeps through the streets of Bonn and leaves are already falling from the trees. There is a large pile of them on the ground. All this would be a perfectly normal picture if it were late September or early October. But it was just August when the trees in the city lost their first leaves. The trigger was the heat and the drought this summer. "All three months were too warm," notes Klaus Kosack, former chief statistician of the city of Bonn.

According to the figures, the average temperature in Bonn in the summer of 2022 was 21.2 degrees Celsius. Compared to the long-term average (1895 to 2022), it was 3.3 degrees too warm. This makes the summer of 2022 the third warmest summer in Bonn since 1895. "In addition, the people of Bonn also had to sweat on eight tropical nights," says Kosack. In 2021, there were only two such nights with a minimum temperature of above 20 degrees. There was one negative record after another, especially in August. With an average temperature of 22.7 degrees, this August was the warmest since 1895, according to Kosack. The drought added to the problem: On five days, only 8.6 litres of rain fell per square metre, the expert said. "That's only twelve per cent of a normal August." Another negative record: the Rhine level has never been as low as it was in August since 1901.

845 hours of sunshine

"On balance, we are talking about a steppe summer," says meteorologist Karsten Brandt. With his company Donnerwetter.de, he operates a network of weather stations in the region and on the hottest day of the year, 19 July, measured the highest temperature in the region at 39 degrees in Beuel-Bechlinghoven. But the list of superlatives does not end there: According to Brandt, there was total of 845 hours of sunshine, which means more than nine hours of sunshine a day, "an absolute record." All this had different effects on the region.

Agriculture: Above-average yields at the beginning"

Actually, the summer started optimally," says Johannes Brünker, chairman of the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg District Farmers' Association. Good soil water reserves from autumn and winter precipitation as well as warm and sunny weather resulted in good growth for cereals, maize, rape, sugar beet, potatoes, vegetables and grassland. However, the high evaporation rates due to high temperatures from mid-June onwards led to negative water balances despite rainfall, which resulted in rapid crop ripening, especially in cereals. Most farms were able to complete the rapeseed and cereal harvest by the end of July and achieve above-average yields. But it was a different story for sugar beet, maize and potatoes: "The hardly noticeable rainfall in the area of the Rhein-Sieg district, totalling less than 30 litres per square metre in July and August, will lead to heavy yield losses and crop failures for these varieties if there is no additional irrigation," says farmer Brünker. And it does not look good for farms with cattle at the end of the summer either: There has been hardly any growth on grassland due to the lack of water, so farms have already had to break into their winter feed stocks.

Forest and urban trees: branch breakage due to drought

The heat also left its mark on the forest. "Especially the mother of the forest, the beech, is suffering from the drought stress," reports Stephan Schütte, head of the Rhine-Sieg-Erft Regional Forestry Office. If the beech no longer gets water, part of the crown dies. According to Schütte, this in turn means more sunlight shines on the tree, which burns the thin bark. "Beech is the most stressed tree species this summer and the loser of climate change," Schütte summarises. Oak, littleleaf linden and hornbeam are less of a worry for the foresters. The leaves of the oak, for example, are much more robust than those of the beech. The bark beetle is no longer ravaging the region's forests this year: "We're done with this issue because we simply don't have any more spruces," says Schütte. Another danger for the forest this summer, however, were fires. "There were significantly more forest fires than last year, but fortunately they all turned out to be harmless," says Schütte.

At the end of August, the city of Bonn warned of falling branches. The main reason is the drought. "A lack of water can cause a reduction in cell pressure, which can lead to branch breakage," explains Dieter Fuchs, Head of the City of Bonn's Urban Greenery Division. These branch breaks are not predictable, he says. In addition, the inner-city trees usually react to the heat and drought by dropping their leaves prematurely to reduce evaporation. The time in the year during which photosynthesis is possible is then shortened. As a result, the trees grow less, according to Fuchs, and are more susceptible to fungal and bacterial diseases. Besides trees, shrubs, grasslands and lawns in the city also suffer from the lack of rain. "Unlike trees and shrubs, however, the brown lawns quickly turn green again after rainfall," says Fuchs.

Exciting finds along the banks of the Rhine

The further the Rhine receded, the more amazing things it brought to light: for example, an old Roman harbour on the right bank of the Rhine between Königswinter and Bad Honnef, or at least the shadowy remains of it. And a little further down the Rhine, at Kripp, the low water brought a big difference to the place where the Ahr flows into the Rhine. Just a year ago, the Ahr flood had raged here. In the summer of 2022, however, all that remained of the Ahr was a small trickle making its way into the equally feeble Rhine.

Walkers along both sides of the Rhine made exciting finds along the banks: A boy from Bad Godesberg found ammunition from the Second World War - and prudently informed the police. The disposal of almost 500 car tyres at the Nato ramp near Niederkassel was obviously too dangerous. The city would have liked to pull them out of the riverbed. But it had to be expected that explosive ordnance could have been washed into this area. And the drought taught us something else: tomato seeds are so resistant that they can even survive the chemicals and filters of sewage treatment plants. Some of them came to flower on the dried-up banks

What the politicians say

According to the NRW state government, the summer of 2022 vividly demonstrates "how important it is to act quickly to protect the climate". For this reason, the state is pushing ahead with the expansion of renewable energies. To this end, the cabinet has defined key points for the amendment of the state development plan. For example, the state no longer wants to maintain that wind turbines must be located at least 1,500 metres from the nearest residential building. The Rhineland-Palatinate state government also sees the summer of 2022 as an indication "that the work we are doing on climate protection and climate change impact adaptation is of fundamental importance in protecting our livelihoods". As a concrete goal, the Ministry of the Environment stated that it wants to become greenhouse gas neutral between 2035 and 2040.

(Original text: Raphaela Sabel, Jörg Manhold and Marie Schneider; Translation: Jean Lennox​)