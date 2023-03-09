Basketball Champions League : A Telekom Baskets victory for the club's history

Historic victory for Telekom Baskets Bonn in the Champions League against Rytas Vilnius. Foto: Jörn Wolter / wolterfoto.de

Bonn The Telekom Baskets Bonn outclass the Lithuanian champions Vilnius 99:72 and are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

It was a historic evening on the Hardtberg: The Telekom Baskets have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League early with an impressive 99:72 (26:15, 15:22, 33:13, 25:22) victory over Rytas Vilnius. It is the biggest international success in the club's history.

After the Lithuanian champions had held out until half-time, the Baskets overran the visitors in the third quarter, extended their lead to 20 points and made it clear in every sequence that they had no intention of giving up their ticket to the next round.

Returnee Javontae Hawkins was the second-best scorer after playmaker TJ Shorts and delighted the Bonn fans among the 5000 spectators with genuine Hawkins action. "I'm happy," he stated after the game and justified the success among other things with the good team chemistry. " Each one of us can win the game. This team has been doing a spectacular job all season. I'm here to help with that."

Telekom Baskets: Jeremy Morgan and Tyson Ward on the court

It was not a pretty sight before the game: while their colleagues warmed up, Jeremy Morgan and Tyson Ward sat on the Bonn bench and watched. After a closer examination, Ward's ankle injury from the Frankfurt game turned out to be more serious than initially thought. The Baskets announced before the game that "he will have a break of several weeks". Collin Malcolm joined Shorts, Karsten Tadda, Finn Delany and Leon Kratzer in the starting line-up.

The first three attacks went nowhere on both sides before Delany put the first points on the scoreboard. Shorts increased the lead to 5:0 with a three-pointer, free throws by Delany, another three-pointer by Shorts - the Baskets were in the game, Tadda had already made one or another of the Lithuanians nervous with his lightning-clean defence. A block by Deane Wiliams, a steal by Shorts, a three-pointer by Malcolm and guest coach Giedrius Ziebenas took his first time-out at 12:5.

Telekom Baskets: Double-digit lead almost squandered

Initially with little success. Malcolm increased the lead to double figures, Hawkins made it 20:7 with his second fast three-pointer. Only seven points in eight minutes - the discussions of the three Lithuanian coaches were already getting more intense. But the first quarter went 26:15 to the Baskets, who made it clear with every scene that they did not want to reschedule their entry into the quarter-finals.

But the Lithuanian resistance grew more successful, cheered on by about 50 fans who had come along. Two controversial decisions by the referees brought Rytas four free throws and the Lithuanian champions back to within seven points (33:26,15.). The guests threatened to go on a run, which Iisalo tried to stop with a time-out. But at first the Baskets had considerable problems with the small and agile Icelandic national player Elvar Fridriksson, who completed an 8:2 run to 34:37, before Malcolm and Delany increased again to 41:34, but easy come, easy go: Gytis Masilius had the last word from distance and because Tadda's final three-pointer was too short, the sides were changed with a four-point lead for the Baskets (41:37).

37 Bilder Telekom Baskets deklassieren den litauischen Meister Vilnius mit 99:72

At the start of the second half, Tadda played better and kicked off an outstanding Bonn quarter with a three-pointer to make it 44:37. Threes, blocks, steals and spectacularly completed fastbreaks - these were plenty of impact shots for the Lithuanians. The Baskets were bubbling over with joy and didn't let up a millimetre in defence. After 28 minutes, Hawkins converted a bonus free throw for a 20-point lead (65:45). For the first time, the hall announcer used the word quarter-final.

Kratzer followed up, Collin Malcolm blocked two Lithuanian attacks in a row. The Lithuanian coaches had long since stopped discussing.

Telekom Baskets Bonn: TJ Shorts 22 points/2 threes (7 assists), Jonas Falkenstein 3/1, Zach Ensminger 6/2 , Mike Kessens 2, Sebastian Herrera 4, Karsten Tadda 3/1, Collin Malcolm 16/2, Javontae Hawkins 20/4, Leon Kratzer 4 (12 rebounds), Deane Williams 5/1, Devon Goodman, Finn Delany 14.

Original text: Tanja Schneider