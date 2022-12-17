Traditional cafe in the Siebengebirge : A look inside the newly reopened Milchhäuschen

Popular Siebengebirge cafe reopens Foto: Frank Homann

Siebengebirge The Milchhäuschen in the Siebengebirge is finally able to reopen its doors to day-trippers. Landlord Robert Rossa and owner Dieter Streve-Mülhens junior, offspring of the "4711" dynasty, have spent over a year extensively renovating the popular day-trip destination.

Helga and Jürgen from Meschede in the Hochauerland district are used to snow from home - at least in terms of quantity. But in terms of quality that the Siebengebirge sets standards, the two hikers say. Over the past few days, snowflakes have turned every branch of the tall trees around the popular Milchhäuschen into icing sugar.

"It’s beautiful here," say the visitors from the Sauerland. "Yes, we had it all done this morning," says Robert Rossa, the new tenant of the traditional café/restaurant at Elsigerfeld, looking at the snow-covered branches with a twinkle in his eye. The Milchhäuschen is open again after being closed for more than a year for extensive renovation of the property, which was first mentioned in 1826 and is located at the junction of several hiking trails between Margarethenhöhe, Drachenfels and Petersberg.

You smell the scent of fresh wood when you enter the cosy, yet modernly furnished dining area. The newly laid wooden floor is an eye-catcher. Rossa has not advertised yet, but hikers needing a rest come in the morning and ask if the place is open again. It is, but it took longer than originally planned to reopen after the change of tenant. "We had to wait ages for some of the craftspeople," says Jürgen Reinert, the mastermind behind everything at the Milchhäuschen.

But they refused to be held back. Instead of waiting, Siegburg restaurateur Robert Rossa, operator of the renowned "Nordbahnhof" eatery, and his team took things into their own hands and became creative. "We made all the tables and benches ourselves," Reinert reports. "We also brought quite a bit of craftsmanship to the table," Rossa declares: tiling the kitchen, renovating the electrical system or planning and building the bench system themselves instead of sitting back and waiting.

The chef arrives and gets thing going in the kitchen. "We're starting by preparing in advance and from Saturday we want to be able to offer food. It will be a small selection, but everything is freshly prepared," says the 38-year-old Milchhäuschen operator. In addition to a delicious stew, Käsespätzle (cheese noodles) and curry sausage, the classic day-trip specialities rice pudding and Belgian waffles are also on the menu. These last two could have been influenced by Dieter Streve-Mülhens, the descendent of the Cologne 4711 dynasty and owner of the property, which, with its half-timbered construction and bright red roof is known far and wide. "Having grown up in Königswinter, I used to eat waffles or rice pudding here when I was in kindergarten and play in the surrounding fields," Streve-Mülhens told the GA in an interview in summer.

Twin sons create their own dish - the Milchhäuschenpfännchen

The menu also features an original idea from Rossa's twin sons, Max and Felix. The eight-year-olds invented the Milchhäuschenpfännchen, which combines two types of meat with a mushroom cream sauce and pasta. "There is already the Nordbahnhofpfännchen, which my children love, so it was obvious that there would be something like it at the Milchhäuschen." Depending on whether there is any demand, Rossa and his team also plan to offer regional game specialities in the future - or a game curry sausage.

Forty-five guests will find seating inside the Milchhäuschen. On the terraces, which are currently snow-filled, there will be room for "just under 200", Rossa says. Another business segment will be events such as weddings, birthdays or other festivities, which can be held in the adjacent barn of the former estate. "There is only some final work to be done there at the moment, purely of an optical nature. Everything will be ready by spring. Then we can cater for weddings there," says Rossa.

Search for catering staff

There is only one problem that still worries the 38-year-old: Like many restaurateurs, he is desperately looking for staff to work at the well-known establishment. "This will also determine how many days a week the Milchhäuschen will be open," he says. The plan is to be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm. "We would also like to have Thursdays and Wednesdays." Following the restrictions caused by the pandemic - which have been agonisingly long for the restaurant industry - the entire sector is looking for staff in the service area, in the kitchen, as kitchen help or as dishwashers, Rossa reports.

Foto: Frank Homann After more than a year of renovation, the traditional Milchhäuschen has reopened. It is located in the Siebengebirge at a point between Margarethenhöhe and Drachenfels, where several hiking trails meet.

Since prices are rising everywhere, sometimes dramatically, it is difficult to pass on these increases to the guests. "I always pay my staff a tad above the guidelines of the hotel and restaurant association because I'm glad I have them." Renting a go-kart track for his staff, organising Christmas parties and summer parties among colleagues are just a few ideas to "compensate staff for their efforts," Rossa said.

MILCHHÄUSCHEN Court dispute delayed reopening After a court dispute due to outstanding lease payments, the previous tenant of the Milchhäuschen who had also managed the "Bierhaus Machold" in Bonn's old town and the "Bahnhöfchen" in Beuel, had to vacate the Milchhäuschen in spring last year. "The whole thing was not nice," says Dieter Streve-Mülhens, owner of the long-established cafe. "And quite stressful." Subsequently, a total of six interested parties raised their hands to continue running the Milchhäuschen. "Robert Rossa presented a business plan that convinced me," explains Streve-Mülhens. Rossa himself, who already runs the renowned "Nordbahnhof" eatery in Siegburg's Kronprinzenstraße, knows his way around "difficult establishments", as he says. Because: While his first gastronomic mainstay was, as the name suggests, a former railway station building on the former, mostly single-track train connection from Siegburg via Lohmar to Olpe ("Et Luhmer Grietche"), the Milchhäuschen had already served for years as a place to go for summer visitors to the Siebengebirge. qm

(Original text: Mario Quadt; Translation: Jean Lennox)