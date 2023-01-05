Demonstration against eviction from Lützerath : Around 150 Bonn people protest against planned open-cast mining

Climate activists display yellow crosses on Frankenbadplatz as a sign of "Day X" for Lützerath. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Climate activists protested against the eviction of Lützerath in Bonn's old town on Wednesday evening. At the rally on Frankenbadplatz, the state government was criticised.

Around 150 people followed the call of the Bonn group of Fridays for Future and other climate protection groups on Wednesday evening and demonstrated in Bonn's old town against the announced eviction of the village of Lützerath. The energy company RWE has bought the buildings and land, wants to demolish the village and mine lignite on the site.

"Lützerath must not be mined. It cannot be that a green government is jointly responsible for such climate destruction," said climate activist Julia Wischnewski at the rally at Frankenbadplatz. Everyone is free to go to Lützerath, Wischnewski continued. "We want to go as often as possible." Activists had already moved to the abandoned village near Erkelenz weeks ago. Police began preparing for the eviction this week.

After the rally at Frankenbadplatz, the demonstrators moved through the city centre.

(Original text: (wes/ses); Translation: Mareike Graepel)