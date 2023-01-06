Culprits fail to get any loot : Bonn baker leaves a message to future burglars

After a burglary attempt at this bakery, baker Max Kugel hung this note on the door. Foto: Sven Westbrock

Bonn Südstadt After the Christmas holidays, a burglar or burglars broke into the bakery of Max Kugel in Bonn's Südstadt. According to police, nothing was stolen. The well-known baker vented his anger about it in an unusual way.

After the Christmas holidays and before the New Year, bread baker Max Kugel in Südstadt was burgled. He then left a note on the door of his bakery on Bonner Talweg for any other potential thieves: "As you can see on the door, your fellow burglar was already inside. He also noticed that there is nothing to get here and left again." Since 2020, one can only pay without cash at the bakery. The perpetrator was filmed and will be held accountable, the note says: "So we will both be spared extra work and trouble if you just leave."

Responding to our inquiry, Bonn police confirmed that the bakery was broken into between 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 8:50 a.m. Dec. 29. A witness saw that the door was open and notified police, said spokesman Michael Beyer. The perpetrators pried open the door and opened cabinets inside, according to police. "Nothing was taken apparently," Beyer said. A suspect has not yet been identified.

In 2021, police recorded 105 offenses in the number of commercial burglaries (stores and offices) in central Bonn, including the southern and western parts of the city, according to Beyer. "In 2022, we have seen a slight decrease," the police spokesman explained.

The note on the door reads in full:

“Dear Burglars,

Before you go through the trouble of breaking in, please note the following:

As you can see on the door, your fellow burglar was already here. He also noticed that there is nothing to get here and left again. While doing do, he was caught on film and will be held accountable. So we will both be spared extra work and trouble if you just leave.

In any case, I hope you rot in hell.

Best wishes”

(Orig. text: Christine Ludewig; Translation: ck​)