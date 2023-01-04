Comparison of cities : Bonn lands in second place for speed camera density

Bonn A nationwide comparison of 40 cities shows that Bonn has the second-highest density of speed cameras to slow down red-light or speeding offenders. The City of Bonn is entitled to the revenue from the violations.

What could Bonn drivers like better in Magdeburg? Magdeburg has the fewest speed cameras in Germany. In Bonn, on the other hand, it is much more likely than in other cities to be caught for speeding or red light violation. This is the result of a recent analysis by the Berlin law firm Goldenstein.

According to this analysis, Bonn has 24.1 speed cameras per 1000 hectares of road every day; this is second place in the analysis for the 40 largest German cities. The front-runner is Wuppertal with a speed camera density of 26.1. According to the analysis, Bonn is followed by Freiburg (23.6), Karlsruhe (22.3) and Aachen (21.1). Cologne is in eighth place with 17.4. As an average value for the 40 largest German cities, the study calculates 17.7 red light and speed checks per day and 1000 hectares of road surface. For comparison: In Magdeburg, the average is 0.7 checks per day and hectare of road.

For Bonn, the analysis calculates with 23 fixed speed cameras and an average of just under seven mobile ones per day. As is known, there are fixed speed cameras on Römerstraße, An der Josefshöhe, Königswinterer Straße, Reuterstraße and Siegburger Straße, among others. The General-Anzeiger publishes the mobile measuring points every Monday. According to the municipal press office, there are eleven stationary speed cameras in Bonn. In addition, there are three speed camera vans and five speed camera trailers that are set up by third parties on behalf of the city.

Control at accident blackspots

To clarify: the city is not allowed to set up speed cameras everywhere and at all times. As Andrea Schulte from the press office explains, "the city only uses speed cameras at so-called danger spots. On the one hand, these are the accident blackspots defined by the accident commission. On the other hand, this applies to stretches of road where an increased risk of accidents must be assumed." These include, for example, stretches of road and places that are increasingly used by pedestrians, cyclists and particularly vulnerable persons such as children, the needy and the elderly. They also include road works and areas where speed limit violations are more frequent than average. A speed reduction due to noise pollution is another reason for checks.

Recently, drivers were caught speeding in rows on Reuterstraße, where a speed limit of 30 km/h is in force. According to the press office, "the number of violations decreases with the duration of the monitoring“. Of the total of over 6.5 million Euro collected by Bonn in fines for traffic offences in 2021, 4.5 million Euro are attributable to speeding offences from both city and police checks. In total, 168,000 speeding offences were penalised. The speed camera on Ludwig-Erhard-Allee was one of the most frequently triggered. The city collected fines amounting to 790,000 Euro from more than 31,000 drivers. These revenues are due to the city of Bonn and flow into the city budget. However, they are not earmarked there.

(Original text: Jutta Specht; Translation: Mareike Graepel)