Tree fell : Bridge at Von Sand Ufer remains closed

The bridge at Von-Sandt-Ufer remains closed for the time being after a beech tree fell on it. Foto: Axel Vogel

Plittersdorf On Sunday, a beech tree fell onto the bridge over the Godesberger Bach on the Von-Sandt-Ufer near Villa Cahn. The city now wants to have the damage checked. Until then, the bridge will remain closed.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The clean-up work on the bridge over the Godesberger Bach on the Von-Sandt-Ufer near Villa Cahn had already begun on Monday morning. A small excavator removed branches and parts of the trunk. As reported, on New Year's Eve a large beech tree, which stood in the readers' park bordering the Von-Sandt-Ufer, had fallen onto the bridge. It is possible that gusts of wind brought the beech down. Fortunately, no one was injured on the route along the Rhine, which is popular with cyclists and walkers.

However, the tree, which was over 20 metres high, had caused considerable damage to the bridge, which is why the city of Bonn had it closed that evening. Beforehand, the fire brigade had already cut up parts of the trunk. Cyclists and walkers are the main people affected by the closure of the local road. On the day of the closure, there had already been many enquiries from passers-by. A city employee also reported the complete incomprehension of a woman who wanted to pass the road.

The city of Bonn is not yet able to say how long the closure will last: "The bridge must remain closed for the time being," deputy city spokesman Marc Hoffmann emphasised when asked. And he gives reasons for this: "First of all, a bridge inspection has to be made in order to be able to assess the condition of the damage," Hoffmann continues: "Since, in addition, the railing of the bridge has been damaged, a provisional protection must also be set up."

Beech tree was considered stable

When asked if there are any findings as to why the beech tree had fallen, the well-known Bonn entrepreneur Frank Asbeck, who is the owner of the property where the tree had stood, says: "The old beech tree of the reader park has not shown any signs of lacking stability so far." Asbeck had acquired Villa Cahn and Leserpark from the city of Bonn in the mid-1990s. The park was named after the Leser family, who also owned Villa Cahn at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th century. The castle-like villa had been built by architect Edwin Oppler, who came from Hanover, for the Jewish banker Albert Cahn at the end of the 1860s.

Since there are other large deciduous trees in the adjacent reader's park, the question arises as to their stability and insurance protection: "The trees are insured and are continuously monitored for tree care," clarifies owner Frank Asbeck.

(Original text: Axel Vogel; Translation: Mareike Graepel)