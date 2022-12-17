KunstRasen 2023 : British cult band coming to Bonn in summer

Frontman Brian Molko of the British band Placebo on stage at the open-air festival "Rock im Park". The band is coming to Bonn in 2023. Foto: picture alliance/dpa/Daniel Karmann

Bonn The KunstRasen 2023 in the Bonn Rheinaue is already making waves. Another highlight has now been confirmed. On 10 August, a British cult band will perform.

For 10 August 2023, organisers and fans of the KunstRasen in Bonn's Rheinaue can look forward to another highlight. The British cult band Placebo has announced that it will perform. Founded in London in 1994 by singer Brian Molko and guitarist Stefan Olsdal, the alternative rock band has sold over twelve million albums worldwide to date.

Their stellar career began in London's "Rock Garden" in 1995, and the duo has been performing on the major rock stages of the world with varying band members for decades now. The first album they released in 1996 was the eponymous "Placebo". Seven more followed. The last one, "Never Let Me Go", was released in March 2022.

The concert on 10 August 2023 starts at 7 pm. Tickets are now available at Bonnticket. The standard price is 68 euros, front-of-stage tickets cost 79 euros.

(ga)