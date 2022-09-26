Accident in the Siebengebirge : Gawkers cause problems for rescue workers on the A3

Three people were injured in an accident on the A3 in the Siebengebirge, one passenger seriously. Foto: Ralf Klodt

Königswinter Three people were injured in an accident on the A3 in the Siebengebirge on Sunday. The motorway was temporarily closed. Gawkers hampered the work of the rescue services.

The A3 was closed on Sunday afternoon after an accident near the Siebengebirge junction in the direction of Cologne. The closure lasted until the evening. Three vehicles were involved in the accident. According to the rescue services, three people were injured.

The occupant of a VW Golf with Belgian licence plates was seriously injured and temporarily trapped in his car.

After an accident on the A3, the motorway was closed. (Symbol photo) Foto: Ralf Klodt

An elderly couple in a Ford had braked at the end of a traffic jam in the middle lane when the Golf drove into the back of their vehicle. A camper van then drove into the Golf. The driver of the Golf, who was seriously injured, had to be freed from nis car by the fire brigade. He was treated by an emergency doctor before being flown to Bonn University Hospital by helicopter. Another passenger was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but was only slightly injured.

One lane was opened to traffic later in the afternoon. A long traffic jam formed after the accident, stretching back to Neustadt in the Neuwied district.

As the GA learned at the scene, the emergency services had considerable problems with gawpers. According to the report, people approached the scene of the accident from the back of the traffic jam to watch the rescue workers. Some even brought children with them. Some spectators also took pictures of the accident, partly from an adjacent bridge. Police and the fire service took action against them and sent several people away. A screen had to be erected around the rescue helicopter.

(Original text: ga; Translation: JL)