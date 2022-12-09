Winter fun around Bonn : Here is where you can go skiing and sledding in the region

If enough snow falls in winter, winter sports enthusiasts in Bonn can take advantage of the skiing, tobogganing and cross-country skiing offered in the region. Foto: dpa/Jean-Christophe Bott

Region When snow falls in Bonn and the region, numerous slopes in the surrounding area are open for those who want to ski, snowboard or sled. We tell you where the best conditions are.

The winter months are here and that means it’s the season for skiing and sledding. Here we offer an overview of where winter sports enthusiasts can take to the slopes around Bonn on skis, snowboards or sleds.

If you want to get current information about the toboggan and ski slopes as well as the cross-country ski trails and snow hiking trails in the region, you can also call the "snow telephone" for the listed Eifel locations.

Skiing area Hohe Acht - Jammelshofen (Kaltenborn)

At the Hohe Acht, the highest mountain in the Eifel at 747 meters tall, good winter sports conditions are normally reported in snowy weather. The small ski area is located in the Kaltenborn district of Jammelshofen, near the Nürburgring. Three slopes of easy and medium difficulty are available for skiing and snowboarding. Right next to the ski slope is the toboggan run from the mountain hotel, going in the direction of Jammelshofen along with the entrance to various cross-country ski trails (5, 4 and 2.5 kilometers). The ski lifts near the Waldhotel in Jammelshofen are in operation from 1 to 5 p.m. on weekdays when snow conditions are sufficient - from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Snow info telephone: 02691/7741

Prices for the lifts (20 / 10 point ticket): Adults 9 / 5 euros, children 5 / 3 euros.

Further information: www.kaltenborn-eifel.de

Ski circuit in Nettersheim

For cross-country skiers, the small community of Nettersheim has a trail for you. If there is enough snow, you can start here on the eight-kilometer-long circular ski trail between Nettersheim and Marmagen.

snow info telephone: 02486/1246 or by e-mail: naturzentrum@nettersheim.de.

Sledding and cross-country skiing in Blankenheim-Nonnenbach

If you like to sit in a café and watch your children sledding, the Blankenheim district of Nonnenbach is the right place for you. There is a small tobogganing slope for children right next to the Waldcafé Maus. Cross-country skiing is also possible there, but there are no groomed trails. Cross-country sets (skis, poles and boots) and sleds can be rented at the café.

Snow info telephone: 02449/1016

Skiing, tobogganing or walking in Michelsberg (Bad Münstereifel)

The Michelsberg ski resort (588 meters) near Bad Münstereifel welcomes both tobogganers and skiers. It is a popular destination especially with families. Besides activities on the slopes, one can also take a winter hike on well-maintained trails around Bad Münstereifel's local mountain. Parking is available at the "Decke Tönnes" and "Bleielsnück" sites, but also below the Michelsberg.

Snow info telephone: 02253/542244

Skiing and tobogganing in Arft

A stone's throw away from the Hohe Acht is the winter sports facility Arft. There you can find good skiing and tobogganing conditions on snowy days. In addition to various slopes with different levels of difficulty, the winter sports area in Arft offers a 450-meter toboggan run and a ski and snowboard fun park. The lift system runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5 to 9:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday from 12 to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Snow info telephone: 02655/3539

Prices for the lifts (10 ticket / day ticket / day ticket from 7/18 pm): Adults 5 / 9 / 7 euros, youths up to 18 years 4 / 7 / 5 euros.

Skiing and tobogganing in the area "Weisser Stein" (Hellenthal)

The winter sports area "Weisser Stein" near Hellenthal also welcomes tobogganers and skiers and offers cross-country skiing too. The downhill slope is 550 meters long, the toboggan run is 350 meters long. The ski and toboggan lifts run on weekdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. when snow conditions are good. Cross-country skiers can enjoy several groomed trails when snow conditions are good enough. Winter sports equipment can be rented at the parking lot "Weisser Stein".

Snow telephone: 02482/85200

Further information: www.hellenthal.de or www.eifel.de

Ski and toboggan area Hollerath (Hellenthal)

640 meters high is the ski and toboggan area Hollerath - very close to the Hellenthal ski area "Weisser Stein". The slope is about 350 meters long and the toboggan run 150 meters. There are 7.8 kilometers of signposted and groomed cross-country ski trails in optimal snow conditions. Those who do not want to go on the slopes and cross-country trails can use the signposted winter hiking trails. Winter sports equipment can be rented in the village of Hollerath.

Snow telephone: 02482/85200

Further information: www.eifel.de or www.hellenthal.de

Toboggan run Ramersbach, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler

There is a toboggan slope in Ramersbach, a part of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler with a higher elevation. It is located directly on the L84 road opposite the parking lot for hikers at the Königsfelder Dreieck.

Monschau

A little further away, close to the Belgian border, is the Monschau ski area. A tobogganing area at the village of Rohren offers optimal conditions for sledders when it’s snowy. Three downhill runs and a practice slope attract skiers. For cross-country skiers there are several marked trails. Sleds, skis and bikes can be rented on site. Horse-drawn sleigh rides and snowshoe hikes can also be enjoyed in Monschau.

Snow telephone: 02472/80480

Winter sports area "Schwarzer Mann" (Prüm)

In the northwest of Prüm in the Eifel in the winter sports area "Schwarzer Mann" there is a 450 meter long toboggan run as well as a children's toboggan run. The toboggan run has its own lift. There are also two alpine ski slopes of 700 and 800 meters with two tow lifts, as well as groomed cross-country ski trails of 10 kilometers. You can rent sleds at the "Blockhaus" restaurant at the end of the slopes. There is also a large parking lot for day visitors.

Snow telephone: 06551/3252

Further information: www.eifel.info or www.blockhaus-schwarzer-mann.de

Tobogganing in the Wiedtal

At the Westerwald-Steig in Hausen/Wied is the Malberg hut. Directly at the hut there is a toboggan slope if there is enough snowfall. The ski slope on the Malberg is no longer in operation. The area is also suitable for hiking followed by a stop at the Malberg hut (reservation required).

Contact: 02638 946731

