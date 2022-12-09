50 incidents since Christmas market opened : Many thieves on the move in Bonn city center

Bonn police say there are many incidences of pickpocketing right now in Bonn city center. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Many thieves are currently on the move in Bonn's city center. Since the Christmas market opened in Bonn, more than 50 pickpocketing offenses have been reported to police.

Since the opening of the Bonn Christmas Market in 2022, police have registered more than 50 incidences of pickpocketing. According to police, there are indications of groups of perpetrators who travel by bus and train from outside the area. The pickpockets and tricksters find plenty of opportunities to commit crimes at train stations, on escalators and on public transportation.

Several property damage and theft crimes were also reported at the Christmas market. The crimes all occurred at night. In addition to destroyed shutters and smashed windows, burglaries and attempted burglaries of sales booths were reported. On the night of November 24, the security service apprehended two 24-year-olds who had broken into a mulled wine stand.

(Orig. text: ga; Translation: ck)