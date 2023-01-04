Medinghoven : Road surfaces damaged after New Year's Eve riots

Rubbish containers burnt on Europaallee in Medinghoven on New Year's Eve. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bonn The City of Bonn is expecting extensive damage to the roadway after the fires in Medinghoven on New Year's Eve. According to the police, investigations are in full swing.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The damage to the roadway caused by the violent riots in Medinghoven on New Year's Eve on the Europaring is estimated by the City of Bonn at around 8,000 to 10,000 euros.

The civil engineering office had inspected the road on Tuesday and found fire damage in two places where the surface layer has to be renewed, Andrea Schulte of the press office informed. As reported, a group of about 40 people had rioted there around midnight on New Year's Eve and set fire to rubbish bins, car tyres and hedges. The group also attacked police and fire brigade personnel with firecrackers and stones.

Jérôme Lefèvre of Bonnorange said that seven new bins had been ordered so far. "We are looking into filing a complaint against unknown persons." Meanwhile, the investigation continues at full speed, according to police spokesman Michel Beyer. Among other things, the police are analysing video and photo material provided by citizens.

(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen; Translation: Mareike Graepel)